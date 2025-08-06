Uttarakhand cloudburst: Sara Ali Khan shares helpline numbers; celebs show support From Sara Ali Khan to Vivek Oberoi, several Bollywood celebs took to their profiles and expressed concern over the Uttarkashi cloudburst incident. Have a look at their reactions here.

New Delhi:

Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their concern after a devastating cloudburst hit parts of Uttarakhand's Dharali area, leading to flash floods and damage.

Taking to social media, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Vivek Oberoi shared their prayers for the affected families and urged people to stay safe.

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Uttarakhand cloudburst

Taking to the Instagram handle, the Metro In Dino actress Sara Ali Khan expressed concern over this incident. She wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all," and added a folded hand emoji.

Emergency numbers shared by Sara Ali Khan

The actress who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie 'Kedarnath' has a personal connection to Uttarkashi also included emergency phone numbers to aid relief efforts. In another Instagram story, she wrote, "Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre has issued the following emergency numbers: 01374222126, 01374222722, 9456556431."

Check Sara Ali Khan's post below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @SARAALIKHAN95)Screengrab of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Vivek Oberoi expresses grief on social media

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who is best known for his work in films like 'Company', 'Krrish 3', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', also took to his X handle to express grief regarding the Uttarakhand cloudburst incident, which took place on Tuesday. He wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic cloudburst in Uttarakhand. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Dharali, Uttarkashi, who are battling its devastating aftermath. May the rescue and relief efforts bring hope and safety to all those affected."

Uttarkashi’s Dharali hit by flash floods after cloudburst

According to officials, at least four people lost their lives on Tuesday when flash floods caused by a cloudburst washed away many residences in the high-altitude village of Dharali, which is on the road to Gangotri. There are many hotels, restaurants, and homestays in Dharali, which is a well-known destination for pilgrims and tourists travelling to Gangotri.

However, a warning of heavy rain alert in several districts of Uttarakhand has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Wednesday.

