Muzaffarpur hospital fire: Toll rises to 7, registration of medical facility suspended | What we know so far

Patna:

The death toll in the devastating fire at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has risen to seven after another patient succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Officials identified the deceased as Anjani Kumar Singh, a resident of Parri village in Muzaffarpur district. Singh had been rescued from the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following the fire but later died while undergoing treatment. The latest death comes two days after the tragic incident that has raised serious questions about safety standards at private healthcare facilities.

How did the tragedy happen?

The fire broke out late on Wednesday night at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the incident.

According to officials, thick smoke rapidly spread through the ICU, where several patients were undergoing treatment. Five patients lost their lives on Thursday, while another victim died during treatment on Friday.

The latest casualty has now taken the death toll to seven. In a major action against the hospital administration, authorities have suspended the registration of Prasad Hospital with immediate effect. Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Pramod Kumar said the decision was taken after findings pointed towards alleged negligence and violations of safety norms by the hospital management.

The Civil Surgeon has also directed the hospital authorities to submit a detailed explanation, along with relevant documents and evidence, within seven days.

Staff under scanner, 3 arrested

The investigation has also led to the arrest of three hospital staff members. Authorities are examining whether there were lapses in emergency response and whether adequate measures were taken to evacuate patients after the fire broke out.

Allegations have surfaced that some staff members abandoned the facility during the emergency, though investigators are continuing to verify the sequence of events.

Victims died due to smoke inhalation

Officials have clarified that the victims did not suffer burn injuries. Director General (Fire) Shobha Ahotkar had earlier stated that all deaths were caused by asphyxiation after patients inhaled large amounts of smoke trapped inside the ICU.

The finding has highlighted the dangers posed by smoke during fire incidents, particularly in enclosed hospital spaces where critically ill patients may be unable to evacuate on their own.

The incident has triggered a wider investigation into fire safety compliance at the hospital and whether mandatory emergency protocols were in place.

Also Read: Four patients killed in massive fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; ex gratia declared