Box Office [5 Aug 2025]: Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, SOS 2, Dhadak 2, Kingdom and Su From So collections From Saiyaara to Su From So, here's how the top Bollywood and South films are performing at the box office as of 5 August 2025.

A variety of films from different genres are currently running in the theatres. From action comedies, romantic dramas, and action thrillers to animated fantasy dramas. At this time, movies from Bollywood, the South film industry, and Hollywood are now showing in cinemas. Let's know how these films are performing at the box office.

Ajay Devgn's action comedy film 'Son of Sardaar 2' saw an increase in its earnings on Tuesday. On the other hand, Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, witnessed a growth in its numbers on its fifth day. Read further to know more details about the box office collections.

Saiyaara Box Office collection: Rs 304.73 crore and counting

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara'. The film has been performing well at the box office since its release. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, 'Saiyaara', which hit the big screens on July 18, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark after a successful two-week run. The film saw an 11.91% growth compared to the third Monday and managed to collect Rs 2.63 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The total box office collection stands at Rs 304.73 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha crosses Rs 100 crore mark

The animated fantasy drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' continues to perform better than expected at the box office despite being an animated film. Ashwin Kumar's film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its second Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.75 crore, bringing the film's total box office collection to Rs 106.05 crore.

Son of Sardaar 2 inches towards Rs 30 crore in India

Vijay Kumar Arora's multi-starrer film 'Son of Sardaar 2', which hit the screens on August 1, 2025, clashing with 'Dhadak 2', witnessed a slight growth in its numbers as compared to its first Monday. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's film, which collected Rs 2.35 crore on Monday, earned Rs 2.50 crore on the fifth day. At present, the film's box office collection stands at Rs 29.60 crore, inching towards the Rs 30 crore mark across India.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, the film, which is the sequel to the 2012 film 'Son of Sardaar', also stars Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Mishra, Dolly Ahluwalia and others in the key roles.

Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 5

The second instalment of the 2018 film 'Dhadak', titled 'Dhadak 2', saw an increase in its numbers on its first Tuesday, compared to Monday. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's starrer collected Rs 1.60 crore on its fifth day, making Rs 14.35 crore in total after five days of its release. For those who don't know, the romantic drama film is directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studio, and Cloud9 Studio.

Kingdom slows down after big opening

Vijay Deverakonda's recently released prison drama film 'Kingdom' had a strong start at the box office. The film collected Rs 18 crore on its opening day, and continues to slow down in terms of its earnings at the box office. On its sixth day, Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial collected Rs 1.50 crore, with the total collection of the film standing at Rs 44.40 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Su From So Box Office collection update

The Kannada-language film 'Su From So' hit the silver screens on July 25, 2025, and is directed by JP Tuminadu. The horror comedy film has been performing well at the box office. On its second Tuesday, the film saw a dip of 46.56% in its box office numbers as compared to its second Monday. It collected Rs 3.5 crore on Monday (day 11) and managed to collect Rs 2.62 crore on Tuesday (day 12). At present, the film's total collection stands at Rs 42.02 crore. The film features Raj B Shetty, Shanil Guru, and JP Tuminadu in the lead roles.

