Box Office Collection [September 12, 2025]: Mirai, Jugnuma, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra and more Six films, including Mirai, Jugnuma, Love in Vietnam, and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, hit the screens this Friday, September 12, 2025. These films had a box office blast in an already crowded box office with The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, Lokah, and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

New Delhi:

The second Friday of September saw a box office blast as six films hit the screens simultaneously. These new releases include Mirai, Jugnuma, Love in Vietnam, and the Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Meanwhile, several films from Bollywood, South Indian cinema and Hollywood, such as The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, Madharaasi, and The Conjuring: Last Rites, are already running in theatres.

Talking about Friday’s box office collections, among the newly released films, Teja Sajja’s action sci-fi thriller Mirai had a strong start on its opening day, collecting Rs 12 crore at the Indian box office. Read on for the detailed box office report of the other films.

Mirai's box office collection on Friday

Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand's directorial 'Mirai' witnessed a good start on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 12 crore with an overall 10.86% Hindi occupancy. The Telugu-language film saw an overall 68.59% Telugu occupancy, with the highest occupancy of 83.31% recorded in the night shows. Alongside Teja Sajja, the film stars Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak and others in the lead roles.

Jugnuma's first day box office collection

Manoj Bajpayee returned to the big screens with his fantasy-drama film 'Jugnuma'. The film fails to mint at the box office, as its day 1 collections stand at Rs 0.05 crore. Directed by Ram Reddy, the film also stars Priyanka Bose, Hiral Sindhu and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles.

Love in Vietnam box office collection

Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari's starrer 'Love in Vietnam' fails to impress the audience on the first day of its release. The film collected Rs 0.06 crore on its opening day. The romantic drama film is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and stars senior actors like Gulshan Grover and Farida Jalal.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle box office collection

The Japanese anime action thriller film 'Demon Slayer Infinity Castle' hit the screens on September 12, 2025, in India. The film had a strong start on its opening day, and it did business of Rs 13 crore on Friday. For the unversed, the movie is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016–2020 manga series 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra box office collection on Day 16

The Malayalam language film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra' continued to perform well at the box office. The film collected Rs 3.85 crore on its third Friday. With this, its total box office collection stands at Rs 105.55 crore.

The Conjuring: Last Rites sees a drop in its earnings on Day 8

Hollywood actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's horror film 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' witnessed a decrease in its box office earnings on its first Friday. It collected Rs 2 crore on its Day 8, bringing its total India collection to Rs 69 crore.

Baaghi 4's Day 8 box office report

Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Baaghi 4' saw a dip in its box office numbers on its first Friday as compared to the previous day (Thursday). The Bollywood action thriller film minted Rs 1.25 crore on its Day 8, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its total box office collection in India stands at Rs 45.75 crore so far.

Madharaasi box office collection

AR Murugadoss' action thriller 'Madharaasi' saw a drop in its box office collection on Day 8. The film, which collected Rs 13 crore on its opening day, managed to earn Rs 1.35 crore on its first Friday. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within eight days of its release. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Sivakarthikeyan, and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles.

The Bengal Files box office collection

Vivek Agnihotri's history-thriller film 'The Bengal Files', released on September 5, 2025, collected Rs 0.55 crore on its eighth day. According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 11.8 crore at the Indian box office so far. The film features Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anupam Kher and others in the lead roles.

