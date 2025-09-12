Remember this actress? Rose to fame on TV, called out Ajay Devgn, now missing from films Read further to know about the actress who not only gained recognition for her television roles but also delivered a blockbuster hit at the Indian box office, and has since disappeared from films in recent years.

New Delhi:

It has been seen that several newcomers start their careers in the film industry by working in television shows before switching into Bollywood. However, surviving in the Hindi film industry is not an easy task. While some managed to leave a mark with their performances, others eventually stepped away from the limelight.

Today, we’re going to talk about an actress who not only gained recognition for her television roles but also delivered a blockbuster hit at the Indian box office and has since disappeared from films in recent years.

Who is this actress?

The name of the actress is Prachi Desai. She made her acting debut with the television show 'Kasamh Se' in 2006. Her portrayal of Bani Walia in the soap opera was well-received by the audience. She also did a cameo role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Prachi Desai gave a blockbuster hit

Apart from television serials and reality TV shows, Prachi also featured in Bollywood movies. Her known films include 'Rock On', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Bol Bachchan' and others. But did you know that her action comedy film 'Bol Bachchan' was a box office hit? According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Rohit Shetty's directorial was made with a budget of Rs 65 crore and collected Rs 175 crore worldwide.

Alongside Prachi, the film features Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora, Jeetu Verma, and Govardhan Asrani in the pivotal roles.

When Prachi Desai calls out Ajay Devgn for not tagging her in a post

For those who may not know, Prachi Desai was featured in the 2012 film 'Bol Bachchan' alongside Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and others in the lead roles. On completing the film's eighth year, Ajay Devgn took to his X handle and shared the anniversary post. But he only mentioned Amitabh Bachchan in the post, who actually made a special appearance in the movie.

For those who may not know, Prachi Desai appeared in the 2012 film Bol Bachchan alongside Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, and others in lead roles. On the film’s eighth anniversary, Ajay Devgn took to his X handle to share a post marking the occasion. However, he mentioned only Amitabh Bachchan, who actually made a special appearance in the movie, while leaving out the rest of the main cast.

His tweet reads, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)."

Reacting to this, Prachi called out the Singham actor for not mentioning her and other cast members in the social media post. She quote-tweeted Ajay's tweet and wrote, "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan."

Prachi Desai returns to screen after years away from Bollywood

After featuring in Rock On 2 in 2016, the actress took a long break from Bollywood and returned to the OTT screens in 2021 with the film 'Silence: Can You Hear It'. According to IMDb, she was last seen in the 2024 film 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'.

Also Read: Farah Khan visits Ashneer Grover's Delhi home, clears air on viral Rs 10 crore dining table claim | Watch