Farah Khan visits Ashneer Grover's Delhi home, clears air on viral Rs 10 crore dining table claim | Watch

Bollywood choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan has been gaining popularity with her YouTube channel. She is known for her humorous and candid cooking and vlogging series featuring her cook, Dilip, and various celebrity guests.

In the latest episode, Farah and Dilip visit the Delhi home of businessman and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. The episode includes a personal home tour, during which Ashneer, along with her wife Madhuri Grover, showcases his home decor, kitchen, photos, and more.

Ashneer explains the story behind the viral Rs 10 crore dining table

One of the episode's highlights is the discussion around the infamous Rs 10 crore dining table. When Farah asked Ashneer about the story behind the viral claim, he clarified by saying that there's an interesting story behind this.

He said, "The media needed something to write about me. The dining table actually weighs 150 kg, but someone misread it as Rs 150K. Thinking that wasn't much, they assumed it was in dollars, which is USD 150K. With the exchange rate back then, it became Rs 1 crore. But then a Hindi newspaper thought even that was too low, so they added a zero to it and made it worth Rs 10 crore!" Farah laughingly concluded, "So it's not a Rs 10 crore dining table," to which Ashneer and his wife, Madhuri Grover, jokingly agreed.

Farah talks about shooting the expensive 'Gerua' song in Iceland

During the episode, when Farah saw the souvenir board at home, Madhuri revealed that they had recently gone to Iceland and that the holiday reminded them of Farah Khan's song 'Gerua'. In response, Farah also shared an insight from the song and revealed that ‘Gerua’, the romantic song from Dilwale, was one of the most expensive songs she’s ever shot.

She shared that even though it featured just two people, the budget of the shoot was Rs 7 crore, because of the expensive location. Madhuri Grover added that while researching which Bollywood films had been shot in Iceland, only 'Dilwale' came up.

For the unversed, Farah Khan’s YouTube channel has previously featured stars like Vijay Varma, Ameesha Patel, Shruti Haasan, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor, with fans enjoying her candid chats and behind-the-scenes stories.

