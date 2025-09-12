Kishkindhapuri X review: Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s horror thriller gets mixed response Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s horror thriller Kishkindhapuri released on September 12, 2025. Here’s the X review, cast, storyline, budget and audience verdict.

The Telugu-language film 'Kishkindhapuri', starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, is currently running in theatres. This horror action thriller is directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati.

For those who may not know, Sreenivas Bellamkonda is best known for his roles in films like Alludu Seenu, Sambo Siva Sambho, and Nagavalli. Those who love watching horror films can find more details about 'Kishkindhapuri' in this article.

Kishkindhapuri movie release date and cast details

The movie hit the big screens on Friday, September 12, 2025. Besides the lead actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda, the film has an ensemble cast which includes Anupama Parameswaran, Makrand Deshpande, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Hyper Aadi and Hina Bhatia in the pivotal roles.

Kishkindhapuri X review: What netizens are saying

Cinema lovers have shared their views regarding this film on the social media platform X. One user praised the film for its screenplay and comedic timing. He called it "overall worth watch". The tweet reads, "Screenplay and Visuals matram adiripoindi BGM Peaks hyper adi comedy timing worked @BSaiSreenivas and @anupamahere Acting vere level. Villain Character highlight Overall Worth watch Best Thriller."

Another user found the first half of the film "engaging" and described the second half as "full of twists." The tweet reads, "First half lo engaging screenplay tho horror suspense baga set avutundi Hero-Heroine track and hyper comedy balance tho chills and fun provide chestayi. Second half lo full twists, intense Bellamkonda Srinivas entry, and horror elements thrilling ga untayi."

Kishkindhapuri storyline and genre explained

The film follows a group of people who go on a ghost tour and enter an abandoned radio station, where they accidentally awaken a sleeping ghost. The plot continues as they struggle to find a way out while facing danger from mystical powers.

Kishkindhapuri budget and production details

According to a report by the Economic Times, the movie was made with a budget of Rs 25 crore. Talking about its production details, the movie is produced by Sahu Garapati under the banner of Shine Screens.

Kishkindhapuri's overall audience verdict

So far on the internet, people are praising Kishkindhapuri for its background music, engaging screenplay, and comedy scenes. Some viewers particularly appreciated the plot twists revealed in the second half of the film, along with the well-executed horror elements.

