Mirai Movie Review: Teja Sajja's sci-fi movie channels HanuMan's mass appeal Teja Sajja's latest film 'Mirai' is set for the big screens. The Pan India release that also features Manoj Kumar Manchu, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu in lead roles is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand.

Movie Name: Mirai

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Director: Karthik Gattamneni, Anil Anand

Genre: Mythological fantasy

Some films are not just stories; they are experiences that touch the audience on emotional, cultural, and spiritual levels. Director Karthik Gattamneni’s ‘Mirai’ is one such cinematic masterpiece, blending mythology, fantasy, and modern science to create a world beyond imagination.

Story

The story of ‘Mirai’ is set in a fantasy world but deeply rooted in the rich mythological traditions of India. It begins with Emperor Ashoka, who transforms from a warlike ruler into a peaceful one and divides his powers into nine Mahagranthas. These sacred texts are entrusted to nine warriors who have protected them for generations.

On the other side is Mahabir Lama (Manoj Manchu), a powerful black magician who seeks these texts to attain immortality and become a god. The responsibility of stopping this evil falls on Ambika (Shriya Saran), who sacrifices her son Veda (Teja Sajja) to protect the world.

Veda’s journey takes him from being an ordinary youth to a protector chosen by destiny. Entrusted with the ninth Mahagrantha, he must face the formidable Mahabir Lama. The story weaves together mythology, fantasy, and a divine weapon named Mirai, forged during the time of Lord Rama.

Impressive Portrayal of Characters

Teja Sajja once again wins hearts with his outstanding performance. Following HanuMan, his character in Mirai is more mature and compelling. As Veda, he embodies courage, innocence, and determination.

Manoj Manchu’s portrayal of Mahabir Lama is commendable. His appearance, dialogue delivery, and screen presence effectively create fear and suspense.

Shriya Saran is striking as Ambika. Though her screen time is limited, her emotional depth and strength leave a lasting impact. Her sacrifice, especially as a mother, becomes one of the most moving moments of the film.

Actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Jayaram also perform well. Ritika Nayak’s presence adds freshness, while Rana Daggubati’s mysterious cameo injects excitement and leaves the audience with renewed hope.

Technical Aspects, Direction, and Cinematography

The greatest strength of Mirai lies in its grand visual effects (VFX) and exceptional cinematography. Ramji Dot and Muthu Subbaiah’s VFX bring the fantasy world to life with such realism that every frame feels like a painting. From the moving train sequence to the godlike battle, each scene is breathtaking.

Karthik Gattamneni’s cinematography strikes a balance between mythological grandeur and science fiction. Certain frames are so mesmerising they leave viewers spellbound. The action sequences, choreographed by Kecha Khampakdi and team, are well-crafted—never excessive, but gripping when they appear.

The dialogues are powerful and inspirational, particularly those emphasising Lord Rama’s legacy, the protection of Dharma, and the value of sacrifice. Goura Hari’s background score heightens both battle and emotional scenes. Meanwhile, Sreekar Prasad’s crisp editing ensures the narrative flows smoothly without losing pace.

First Half vs Second Half

The first half of the film suffers from some unevenness. Events progress rapidly, and at times it feels as though too much is being conveyed in too short a span. The extended setup could have been trimmed slightly. However, after the interval, the film soars to new heights.

The second half delivers everything the audience anticipates—thrill, inspiration, and spirituality. Veda’s resilience, as he repeatedly rises after being struck down and draws strength from invoking Lord Rama, stirs a unique sense of excitement. By the climax, the film transforms into something akin to a religious festival.

Emotional and Cultural Impact

Mirai is not merely an entertainer; it is a cultural experience. The ‘Ram’ element is woven deeply into its fabric. The audience connects strongly with the devotion to Lord Rama, his principles, and reverence for Dharma. By the end of the film, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonate through the theatre, reflecting the depth of emotion the film evokes.

Conclusion: Watch or Skip?

If you wish to experience a cinematic blend of mythology, science, action, and spirituality, Mirai is the perfect choice. With a strong story, powerful performances, stunning visuals, and profound emotions, the film far outweighs its minor flaws.

It is a must-watch for fans of films like HanuMan, Brahmastra, and Kalki. Its appeal transcends age, captivating children, young adults, and older audiences alike. With Mirai, not only Jai Shri Ram but also Jai Triya will echo in cinemas.

Latest Entertainment News