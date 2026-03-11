Easy French toast recipe: Crispy outside, soft inside breakfast ready in 10 minutes

New Delhi:

Some mornings call for a proper breakfast. Other mornings demand something quick that still feels a little special. That’s where French toast comes in. With just a few basic ingredients and a hot pan, you can turn plain bread into a warm, golden, slightly crispy treat that tastes like a weekend.

The best part? It takes about 10 minutes and almost zero cooking experience. If you can whisk an egg and flip a slice of bread, you’re already halfway there.

Ingredients for French toast (serves 2)

4 slices of bread (white, brown, brioche or even leftover bread works)

2 eggs

½ cup milk

1 tablespoon sugar (optional, for a sweeter version)

½ teaspoon cinnamon (optional but lovely)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

1 tablespoon butter

A pinch of salt

How to make French toast

1. Make the egg mixture

In a shallow bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and a pinch of salt. Whisk until everything looks smooth and slightly frothy.

2. Heat the pan

Place a non-stick pan on medium heat and add a little butter. Let it melt and coat the pan.

3. Dip the bread

Dip each slice of bread into the egg mixture. Let it soak for a few seconds on each side so it absorbs the mixture but doesn’t fall apart.

4. Cook until golden

Place the soaked bread in the hot pan. Cook for about 2–3 minutes on each side until the toast turns golden brown and slightly crispy.

5. Serve immediately

Take it off the pan and serve warm. French toast tastes best straight away.

Topping ideas that make it even better

Honey or maple syrup

Fresh fruits like strawberries or bananas

Powdered sugar

Peanut butter or Nutella

A spoon of yoghurt

Quick tip: If your bread is a day old, French toast actually turns out better. Slightly dry bread soaks up the egg mixture nicely without becoming mushy.

French toast is one of those recipes that feels fancy but is secretly effortless. Once you try it, you’ll probably start making it whenever there’s bread left in the kitchen and a little hunger in the morning. Breakfast sorted.

