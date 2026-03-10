How to make restaurant-style butter chicken in your own kitchen

New Delhi:

Butter chicken is one of those dishes that almost everyone ends up ordering at a restaurant. The creamy tomato gravy, tender pieces of chicken and rich buttery flavour make it a comfort classic on most Indian menus. But the dish is surprisingly achievable in a home kitchen as well. Chef Varun Inamdar, popularly known as the Bombay Chef, demonstrates a straightforward way to recreate butter chicken using a simple one-pan approach. The dish is prepared in two ways: by marinating the chicken, and then making the creamy gravy, which gives butter chicken its distinct flavour.

Let's check out an easy way to prepare restaurant-style butter chicken.

Butter chicken ingredients

For the chicken

300 gms Chicken breast, boneless

1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Oil to pan fry

For the gravy

500 gms roughly sliced tomatoes

100 gms roughly cut onions

1 tbsp garlic paste

50 gms cashew

1 tsp kasoori methi

1/2 tsp garam masala

4 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

5 tbsp butter

3 tbsp cream

2 tbsp malt vinegar / 1.5 tbsp White Vinegar

Salt to taste

How to prepare butter chicken

Start with a quick marinade

The chicken does not need to be marinated for a long time. The boneless chicken pieces are simply mixed with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, and salt. After mixing all the ingredients well, the chicken is kept aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the marinade has done its job, the chicken pieces are pan-fried in a little oil until they are lightly cooked through. The pieces are then removed and kept aside while the gravy is prepared in the same pan.

Building the base of the gravy

Butter chicken’s rich flavour begins with a surprisingly simple base. Roughly chopped onions are added to the pan along with a little oil and a spoonful of butter. The onions are allowed to soften slightly before the tomatoes, and cashew nuts are added. At this stage, the mixture begins to resemble the foundation of many North Indian gravies. Water, garlic paste, salt, vinegar, sugar, garam masala and red chilli powder are added next. The mixture is left to simmer for about 15-20 minutes as the tomatoes and onions cook until they are soft.

Blending for that signature smooth texture

One of the defining characteristics of butter chicken is its smooth and silky texture. In order to get this, the mixture is blended until it is smooth and pureed, and then strained back into the pan. The straining of the mixture removes the tomato skins and seeds, giving it the smooth and silky texture for which butter chicken is known.

Finishing the dish

After straining the mixture back into the pan, the next step is to add the finishing ingredients. Butter and fresh cream go in first, followed by the cooked chicken pieces and crushed kasuri methi. The curry is allowed to simmer for another five to seven minutes so the chicken absorbs the flavours of the gravy. Just before serving, a little cream and kasuri methi are sprinkled on top. The result is a rich, aromatic butter chicken that pairs perfectly with naan, roti or even steamed rice.

Watch the step-by-step cooking video here:

