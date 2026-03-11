Losing hair fast? Dermatologist reveals 3 science-backed treatments that actually work

New Delhi:

Hair loss can feel deeply personal. A widening part, extra strands in the shower, or a thinning hairline can quickly dent confidence. But dermatologists say the problem is far more common than people realise — and in many cases, it can be managed with the right treatment and patience.

According to Dr Joyce Park, a board-certified dermatologist trained at Stanford and NYU, the biggest mistake people make when trying to treat hair loss is overcomplicating their routine. Instead of trying every trending product, she recommends focusing on a few science-backed treatments and using them consistently. “Hair loss is incredibly common, often fixable, and there are real science-backed options that work,” she explains in a recent video shared online.

Why consistency matters more than complicated routines

When hair thinning starts, many people rush to try multiple treatments at once, oils, supplements, serums and devices. But dermatologists warn that this “everything at once” approach can irritate the scalp and make it harder to see what actually works. Dr Park emphasises that hair regrowth is usually slow and gradual. A routine built around a few effective treatments, followed consistently for months, tends to deliver better results than constantly switching products.

The foundation: Minoxidil 5%

One of the most widely recommended treatments for hair thinning is Minoxidil, a topical medication that helps stimulate hair follicles and extend the hair growth phase. Dr Park says Minoxidil 5% remains the foundation of most hair-loss routines. It is typically applied to the scalp once or twice daily. For people with sensitive scalps, once-daily application may be enough. The goal is not maximum quantity but regular use over time. Dermatologists note that visible improvement can take several months, so patience is essential.

Can tretinoin help the scalp?

Another ingredient that is sometimes used in conjunction with hair loss products is Tretinoin, which is well known for use in acne treatment and for skin texture improvement. In some cases, a dermatologist may suggest using a small amount of it on the scalp since it is thought to aid in the absorption of other products, such as Minoxidil. This should be done with care and under medical supervision, as tretinoin can irritate the scalp if overused.

Dermarolling: Optional, not essential

Microneedling tools such as dermarollers are increasingly popular in hair-growth routines. These devices create tiny micro-injuries in the scalp, which may stimulate blood circulation and support hair growth. Dr Park says dermarolling can be used once or twice a week at most, but it should be done gently and on a clean scalp. She also advises avoiding strong treatments like Minoxidil or tretinoin immediately after dermarolling, as this combination can lead to irritation.

A gentler option: Scalp massage

On days when dermarolling is not used, a soft scalp massage can help distribute topical treatments and improve blood flow. The key is a light touch. Aggressive rubbing or excessive pressure can stress the scalp and hair follicles rather than helping them.

Perhaps the most important message from dermatologists is that hair regrowth rarely happens overnight.

