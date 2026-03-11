'Aisa karna nahin chahiye…': Sorab Bedi addresses dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party photos

New Delhi:

Malaika Arora was the talk of the internet the past week. In case you are wondering why, the actress-model's photos with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi circulated widely on social media, sparking dating speculations. A section of social media users were curious about what's brewing between the duo. While Malaika remained mum on the matter all throughout, Sorab has finally addressed the rumours and clarified the now-deleted photos.

Sorab Bedi clarifies his equation with Malaika Arora

Sorab Bedi responded to dating speculations with Malaika Arora and said there is nothing beyond friendship between them. He said that he has known the Chaiyya Chaiyya star through common connections for a while now. Speaking about how he first met Malaika, Sorab told Times Now, “Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us.”

He also spoke about the reaction the pictures and videos received online. Sorab admitted he felt disappointed by how quickly people assumed there was more to the friendship. He continued, “People are talking several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state. Aisa karna nahin chahiye. (They shouldn't do it). I didn't party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently.”

Pictures from Malaika’s party sparked speculation

Earlier last week, several photos and clips of Malaika enjoying herself at a party with Sorab began circulating online. The gathering took place at Malaika’s restaurant in Juhu, where Sorab had gone to attend a celebration. Sorab had shared pictures from the evening on Instagram. Posting the images, he wrote, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic)." The post, however, was later deleted.

In one of the images, Malaika is seen posing alongside Sorab. Another short clip shows the two dancing at the party. The visuals quickly caught the attention of social media users and sparked dating speculations. However, with Sorab officially clarifying the photos, the rumours have now been put to rest.

