Baaghi 4 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff's action-packed revenge tale falls short Tiger Shroff's most anticipated film, 'Baaghi 4,' has been released in theatres on September 5, 2025. Directed by A Harsha, the action thriller also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and others in the lead roles. Scroll down to read the full review.

Movie Name: Baaghi 4

Critics Rating: 1.5/5

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Director: A Harsha

Genre: Action thriller

After a long gap of four years, Tiger Shroff returns as 'Ronnie' in the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 4 aims to deliver a mix of action, revenge, and drama, attempting to make the series grander and more intense than ever before. But does this instalment truly rise above its predecessors, or does it simply rehash the same old formula, that too with more noise and fanfare this time?

Released in theatres today, September 5, the film marks the debut of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, while Sanjay Dutt also plays a pivotal role. Packed with over-the-top "masala" elements, the film seems to strive for the gritty appeal of Animal. But the question remains: was all this effort worthwhile, or was it just an extravagant show with little substance?

Plot summary: Ronnie's revenge gets lost in illusion and conspiracy

The story of 'Baaghi 4' once again revolves around Ronnie's (Tiger Shroff) journey of revenge. This time, Ronnie is shown to be a victim of an accident, which leaves him brain-dead. But as the story progresses, it points towards an illusion and a conspiracy. Was this accident really an accident or part of a deep conspiracy? The love story of the film begins with Ranveer Pratap Singh (Sanjay Dutt) and Dr Alisha D'Souza (Harnaaz Sandhu), which takes a tragic turn. After this, upheaval begins in Ronnie's life. This entire journey includes many dream-like sequences, hallucinations, heroes running at a slow pace and filmy action, in which the lack of real emotion and story is clearly visible.

Action and cinematography: Grand visuals without emotional weight

The major selling point of ‘Baaghi 4’ has always been the action, and this time too, the film tries to stick to it. The film is full of VFX, slow-motion action, bone-breaking fight sequences and bloodshed. But all this seems so repetitive and unreal that the audience gets tired. In many scenes, it seems as if the makers are creating scenes only for the sake of spectacle, whether it is the hero jumping from a helicopter or the VFX-filled sea battle in which Tiger Shroff is seen playing the role of a naval officer, but no matter how grand the scenes are, if the story does not have life, then it all seems useless.

Character and acting

With a muscular body, action moves and limited dialogues, Tiger Shroff is seen in his familiar style. In this film, an attempt has been made to show him as a mentally confused person, but his acting does not touch that depth. Sanjay Dutt seems to be following the trend this time too. Earlier, he did the same thing in films like 'Policegiri' and 'Bhootni', choosing the wrong films at the wrong time. In 'Baaghi 4', he plays a character called Chako, who neither manages to be scary nor impressive.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who plays a doctor in the film, seems to be the most mismatched casting. Her character neither seems credible nor makes an emotional connection. Sonam Bajwa and other co-stars also seem to be present only to fill the story.

Music and editing: Poor sound, random cuts, and misplaced songs

The music of the film is a big weak point. The songs are meaningless, and when they come, it seems that they are stopping the pace of the story. Dissonant music, romantic tracks inserted at the wrong time and the sudden disappearance of songs make the film even more scattered. Talking about editing, the film is sometimes cut in such a strange manner that the audience gets confused as to which scene started when and why. The audience guesses the action sequence even before it starts, which ends the thrill. The quality of VFX and sound dubbing is also disappointing. At many places, the dialogue and lip movement do not match, which disturbs the experience of the audience.

Baaghi 4 vs Animal, Kill, and Joker: Comparisons that don’t hold

The film can be compared to films like 'Animal' and 'Kill', where an attempt was made to present violence as art. But where those films had an emotional or psychological layer, 'Baaghi 4' does not show that depth. It only rests on violence superficially. At many places, the film tries to give a glimpse of films like 'The Sixth Sense', 'Joker', 'Shutter Island', and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', but does not reach the level of any of them. It is neither entertaining nor thought-provoking, but it seems like a wandering attempt. In the name of humour, characters like Sudesh Lahiri have been added to the film, but they also fail to lighten the film.

Should you watch it or skip it?

'Baaghi 4' has joined the list of films that try to present the old formula in new packaging but fail to understand the changing expectations of the audience. This film shows that just breaking bones, slow-mo action and VFX cannot pull the audience to the theatre. The audience now demands a better story, a strong screenplay and real emotions. However, this movie might bring some relief to Tiger Shroff fans, especially after his previous flop movies, 'Ganpat' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. But for the major audience, this movie becomes a tedious experience.

