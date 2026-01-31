Box Office collection [January 31, 2026]: Mardaani 3 shows growth, Border 2 crosses Rs 250 cr mark on Saturday Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 saw a slight growth in its collections on its second day. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Border 2 crossed the Rs 250 crore mark on its ninth day, earning in double digits on its second Saturday. Here's the detailed box office report.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office saw a clash of several films across different genres on January 30, 2026. Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, which had a decent start on its opening day, showed growth in collections on its second day.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Border 2, released during the Republic Day week, completed nine days in theatres on Saturday, January 31, 2026, and has already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India. Films like Mayasabha and Gandhi Talks are also competing at the box office. Let's take a look at the Saturday box office collections.

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 earned Rs 6 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to Rs 10 crore. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 22.36% on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In terms of occupancy, the highest was recorded during the evening shows at 31.88%, followed by 24.56% in the afternoon and 10.64% in the morning shows. Apart from Rani Mukerji, the third instalment in Mardaani film series, Mardaani 3 features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles.

Border 2 crosses Rs 250 crore mark in India

The spiritual sequel to the 1997 film Border, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office on its ninth day of release. The film opened at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 30 crore and saw a 21.67% increase on its second day, earning Rs 36.5 crore.

The film experienced a dip of 4.44% on its eighth day, coinciding with the release of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, earning Rs 10.75 crore. However, it saw a significant jump in collections on its second Saturday, earning Rs 17.68 crore. As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection stands at Rs 252.68 crore.

