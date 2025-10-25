Baahubali: The Epic (2025) trailer out: Prabhas’ legendary story returns in grand style [WATCH] Baahubali: The Epic (2025) is a grand re-release of SS Rajamouli’s historic franchise, combining The Beginning and The Conclusion into a single cinematic journey. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film arrives in IMAX and premium formats on October 31.

New Delhi:

The official trailer for 'Baahubali: The Epic' was released on Friday, October 24, 2025, offering fans a glimpse into the remastered version of SS Rajamouli's iconic franchise. This reimagined single-film edition, set to hit theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025, combines both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into one epic film.

The trailer video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of T-Series with the caption that reads, "#BaahubaliTheEpic is a combined narrative of the two-part Indian film saga, weaving together the grandeur and drama of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into one epic tale."

Baahubali: The Epic 2025 trailer releases ahead of the global re-launch

When is Baahubali: The Epic releasing in India and worldwide?

Fans will be able to experience the single-film edition on Friday, October 31, 2025, in India and worldwide. The makers revealed that the duration of this single-film edition will be 3 hours and 44 minutes long.

Baahubali: The Epic cast - Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and more

The 2-minute and 35-second trailer features Prabhas in the dual role as Sivudu, Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Ramya Krishna as Sivagami Devi, Sathyaraj as Katappa and Anushka Shetty as Devasena. Moreover, the film also stars Kiccha Sudeepa, Adivi Sesh, Rakesh Varre, and Meka Ramakrishna in key roles.

Premium formats and languages - IMAX, 4DX, Dolby and more

It is significant to note that the action epic film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam across multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ.

Baahubali franchise - Production details

The first and second parts of the Baahubali franchise, titled Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, were produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. The film's music was composed by MM Keeravani.

Also Read: 10 years of Baahubali: Revisiting the grandeur of SS Rajamouli's epic action film that redefined Indian cinema