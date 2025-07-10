10 years of Baahubali: Revisiting the grandeur of SS Rajamouli's epic action film that redefined Indian cinema Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic action period drama film 'Baahubali: The Beginning' completed its 10 years on July 15, 2025. Read further to know about its interesting facts about its making.

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is considered one of India's most visionary directors, brought Indian cinema to global attention with his magnum opus 'Baahubali'. Released in two parts, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015) and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' (2017). The epic action saga took nearly five years to make and redefined the scale and ambition of Indian filmmaking. With a mixture of powerful storytelling, mythology, and grandeur, Rajamouli created a cultural phenomenon that set the box office's new records.

This pan-Indian superhit film 'Bahubali' is still a memorable experience for viewers. They watch this film even today and like the story so much that every character of this film has become a household name, whether it is Shivagami Devi (played by Ramya Krishnan) or Bhalladev (played by Rana Daggubati) or Katappa (played by Satyaraj), each one has a strong fan following. It is significant to note that this action epic film gave Prabhas the status of a superstar. Even today, people do not get tired of praising his acting and performance. The film was initially released on July 10, 2015, and it has completed its 10 years today, on July 10, 2025. Let's revisit the grandeur of SS Rajamouli's epic action film in this article.

When 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released in 2015, people across India and the world were surprised by the grand and beautiful kingdom of Mahishmati shown in the movie. The huge palace, giant walls, temples, statues, and battlefields looked so real that it actually felt real like stepping into a different world. But behind this mystical world was months of hard work, planning, and creative design.

For those who don't know, the sets of Baahubali were built at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which is one of the biggest film studios in the world. The film's director, SS Rajamouli, wanted everything to look larger-than-life. For this project, he chose top production designer Sabu Cyril, who, along with the team, spent several months building the grand city and palace of Mahishmati. Reportedly, nearly 2,000 workers helped in making the huge sets. Notably, the grand palace was built across 100 acres.

One of the most famous parts of the 'Baahubali: The Beginning' was the waterfall. But did you know that it was a combined attempt of real locations and green screen shooting? The waterfall scenes in the film were shot at Athirappilly Falls in Kerala, and it was finalised by adding visual effects.

It is said that the film went into production for a year, with 15,000 storyboard sketches created, the most for any Indian film to date. The epic action period drama film was written by Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli and CH Vijay Kumar. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, and Prasad Devineni under the banners of Dharma Productions and AA Films. Reportedly, it was made under a budget of Rs 180 crores.

