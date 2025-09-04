Baaghi 4 buzz grows: Meet the actresses who have ruled the franchise with Tiger Shroff The Baaghi films have paired Tiger Shroff with Bollywood’s top actresses. With Harnaaz Sandhu’s debut, here’s a look at all the leading ladies so far.

The Baaghi franchise has become one of Tiger Shroff’s most successful action series. It has not only showcased Tiger Shroff’s action-packed avatar but also paired him with some of Bollywood’s most popular leading ladies, including Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani.

The fourth instalment of the hit franchise ‘Baaghi’, titled 'Baaghi 4', is all set to hit the silver screens on September 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, let’s take a look at the female leads of this action thriller film series. This time, there’s a different kind of buzz surrounding ‘Baaghi 4’ as Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is making her Bollywood debut with this film opposite Tiger Shroff. The movie also features Sonam Bajwa in a pivotal role.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi heroines

Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi and Baaghi 3

The first instalment in the 'Baaghi' franchise was released in 2016 and directed by Sabbir Khan. It features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff. In this film, Shraddha played the role of Sia while Tiger portrayed ‘Ronny’. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller film 'Baaghi' was made with a budget of Rs 37 crore and earned Rs 125.90 crore worldwide.

Notably, Shraddha Kapoor also starred opposite Tiger Shroff in ‘Baaghi 3’. She played the role of Siya Nandan in the third part, which was directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma, and others in the lead roles. The movie collected Rs 137 crore worldwide according to Sacnilk. Shraddha Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry with Tiger Shroff was well-received by the audience.

Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

Disha Patani played the role of the lead actress in Tiger Shroff's ‘Baaghi 2’. The 2018 film was directed by Ahmed Khan and also features Manoj Bajpayee and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Despite having an IMDb rating of 4.8, the film did well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it was made with a budget of Rs 75 crore and collected Rs 257 crore worldwide.

Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Baaghi 4’ this September. Directed by Harsha, the film stars Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa as lead actresses.

Actors like Sanjay Dutt, Nalneesh Neel, Mahesh Thakur, and Sunit Morarjee are also in the pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

