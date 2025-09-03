Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT release expected on Netflix; box office collection crosses Rs 39 crore Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is shining at the box office. Netflix is expected for its OTT release, while IMDb rating stands at 8.3.

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan's recently released film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' has been receiving a good response from the viewers ever since it hit the big screens on August 28, 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Naslen, Arun Kurian, and others in the key roles.

Those who love watching superhero films are eagerly waiting for the OTT release of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'. Another important factor that will attract the audience is its IMDb rating. This low-budget film holds an IMDb rating of 8.3.

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT release update

According to reports, OTT giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights of this Malayalam film; however, official confirmation regarding its streaming platform has not yet been given by Netflix or the makers.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection so far

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' collected Rs 2.7 crore on its opening day, and saw 48.15% growth in its earnings on the second day, by collecting Rs 4 crore. On its first Saturday (day 3), Kalyani Priyadarshan's starrer saw an increase of 90% in its collections and earned Rs 7.6 crore. After 6 days of its release, the superhero action film has minted Rs 39.25 crore across India.

About 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra'

The Malayalam-language film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. The music of this film is composed by Jakes Bejoy and the cinematography is done by Nimish Ravi. Talking about its storyline, the film follows a young woman who discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges.

