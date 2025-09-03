The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9: What happened and what’s next Episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 brought a twist for Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah. Here’s the full recap and when episode 10 will release.

New Delhi:

The ninth episode of Amazon Prime Video's latest release, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, has been released and it has come as a sigh of relief for Conrad fans.

With the wedding being called off between Belly and Jeremiah, the path for the elder one seems clear. But did he get to know the news in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 9? Let's find out.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 recap

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 9, titled ‘Last Call’, begins at the airport. Conrad doesn't see her, and Belly doesn't speak to him when they meet at the airport. But he later gets a call from Adam, who tells him that the wedding has been called off with a mocking remark that Belly was most likely the one who called off the wedding.

After the wedding was called off after the bachelor party, Jeremiah is seen drinking away his sorrows with his groomsmen, Denise and Steven. Conrad himself interrupts Taylor as she tries to carry on her chat with Steven when she arrives at the country club. Conrad carries his suitcase back to the county club after hearing about the huge wedding fiasco. In an effort to prevent another altercation between the Fisher brothers, Taylor and Steven attempt to prevent them from seeing one another.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 release date and time

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 will release on Amazon Prime Video next Wednesday, September 10, at 12:00 am.

How many episodes are there in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Prime Video's series that will come to an end with the third instalment will end on September 17, 2025. Yes! The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will release on the third Wednesday of September.

For the universe, the series consists of 11 episodes and so far, 9 episodes have been released.

Also Read: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7: Belly’s heartbreak, Conrad’s love, Jeremiah’s betrayal