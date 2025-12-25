Australia: Car bearing Hanukkah sign set ablaze in Melbourne days after deadly Bondi Beach shooting Authorities have not yet determined whether the incident was driven by religious motives, but Jewish community leaders have strongly denounced it, warning that growing antisemitism is putting their safety at risk.

Melbourne:

Days after the Bondi Beach attack at Jewish event, a car carrying a sign celebrating the festival of Hanukkah was set on fire in Melbourne. The incident took place on Thursday morning when the car, having a "Happy Chanukah" sign fixed to the roof, was parked outside a house in the driveway.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the incident was driven by religious motives, but Jewish community leaders have strongly denounced it, warning that growing antisemitism is putting their safety at risk.

Rebuking the incident, Australian Jewish Association said that antisemitism was on rise in Australia for the last two years and it has grown due to “inaction” or “incitement” by the government.

“Car with Chanukah sign has been fire-bombed in Balaclava Rd in Melbourne overnight. The new Australia where for over two years the antisemitism crisis has been allowed to escalate unchecked due to inaction and in some cases incitement by our governments,” an X post by the group read.

Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney

As many as 15 persons were killed after a deadly shooting unfolded at a Jewish gathering near Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14. Two attackers opened fire at the gathering, which sparked widespread panic as crowds fled the popular coastal area. Over 38 persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram. Sajid Akram was fatally shot by police during the incident. Investigators say the father-son duo was responsible for what is now considered the most devastating mass shooting in Australia since 1996.

According to police records made public on Monday, cited by AP, the father and son had carried out firearms practice in a remote part of New South Wales, outside the Sydney metropolitan area.

PM Albanese to introduce national bravery award

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday that his government will introduce a new national bravery award to honor civilians and emergency responders who showed extraordinary courage during a deadly antisemitic terror attack.

He said the proposed honors system is intended to recognise individuals who willingly put themselves in danger to protect others while confronting what he described as “the worst of evil.”

