Baaghi 3 director found Thappad's concept 'strange'. Taapsee Pannu reacts

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan's comment on Thappad

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan didn't find the subject of Taapsee Pannu starrer film Thappad convincing enough. Calling it strange, the choreographer-turned-director said that according to him, a slap can't decide the course of a relationship. When Ahmed was asked for his comments on Thappad during Baaghi 3 promotions, he said, ''I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don't understand, just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return."

He further added, "If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don't want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not?"

But then everyone has a different perspective, Ahmed concluded.

When Taapsee was asked to comment on the same, the actress said there can be relationships which he is talking about where a couple is comfortable with a slap. However, she will continue doing films which she is comfortable with and same is the case with Ahmed Khan, Taapsee added.

"He makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who o give out the final verdict."We have always seen relationships where there is love and relationships where there is love and respect. But, there might be those kinds of relationships too, of which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable doing,'' the actress said.

Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has been panned by critics. The movie is expected to earn around Rs 17 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, Thappad which received rave reviews from movie critics has made Rs 22.79 crore so far. The movie directed by Anubhav Sinha has an ensemble cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra among others.

