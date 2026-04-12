When Asha Bhosle’s viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ performance at 91 made Dubai fans roar | WATCH

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle was not ready to give up the spotlight even in her twilight years. The renowned performer, who died on April 12, 2026, aged 92, continued to be very active, one of her last concerts being held in Dubai when she was 91 years old.

During the concert, she stunned her fans by singing Tauba Tauba, which is the popular song sung by Karan Aujla from his album, Bad Newz. It was not just a nostalgic moment. It felt like a reminder of her enduring ability to adapt, reinterpret, and make any song her own.

A timeless voice meets a new generation\

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANAUJLA)Asha Bhosle’s viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ performance

There was something quietly powerful about the moment. A singer whose voice had defined decades of Indian cinema was now taking on a contemporary track that belonged to a completely different generation.

However, nothing seemed amiss about it. Asha Bhosle added her own element of texture into the song, bringing more warmth and nuances to what was otherwise a viral song, making it more organic and layered. Her performance soon made waves on the internet, with admirers praising her for her brilliance in reinventing music.

‘She sang it better than me’

For Karan Aujla, the moment was deeply personal. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, just performed Tauba Tauba… a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments.” In another post, he reflected on the journey behind the song, adding, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91 better than me.” It was a rare full-circle moment. A young artist watching his work be reimagined by someone whose legacy had already shaped the industry long before he began.

A performance that now feels like a farewell

At the time, it was simply seen as another example of Asha Bhosle’s unmatched versatility. Today, it feels different. That performance now stands as a reminder of who she was till the very end. Curious, fearless, and completely at ease across eras. Because even at 91, she was not looking back. She was still discovering new ways to sing.

Also read: 'Will hold on to this for life': When Tabu remembered Asha Bhosle's precious gift in a post from 5 days ago