Anupam Kher prays for Nepal amid devastating floods: 'I feel such helplessness…'

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, August 27, that 288 Indian nationals are missing in Nepal following the devastating flash floods. The disaster has claimed 359 lives, while thousands of people are still reported missing. It is among the worst disasters Nepal has witnessed in recent years. Anupam Kher has reacted to the destruction caused in Nepal.

Anupam Kher reacts to the destruction caused by Nepal floods

The flood tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief across the region. Anupam Kher also shared a message on Instagram, expressing his pain over the situation. Along with a video message, Kher wrote, “I PRAY FOR NEPAL! Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction. It is heartbreaking to imagine how, in a few moments, everything someone calls their own can disappear.”

The 71-year-old actor went on to speak about the helplessness he felt while watching the visuals emerging from the flood-hit areas. The Kashmir Files actor added, "Watching these scenes, I feel such helplessness. What words can possibly comfort someone who has lost a loved one? My heart goes out to the grieving families and to everyone living through this fear and uncertainty. I pray for the people of Nepal and for those affected across the border in Tibet. May those still waiting for help be reached. May those searching for their loved ones find them safe. And may those who have lost everything find support, shelter and a hand to hold. I hope the world comes together to help—with compassion, with urgency, and with whatever each of us can give. In this time of unimaginable sorrow, let us make sure they do not feel alone." Watch the video here:

MEA shares update on 288 missing Indians in Nepal

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to collect more information about the Indian nationals who remain uncontactable.

"Prime Minister of India spoke to Prime Minister of Nepal, conveyed our deepest condolences, conveyed that India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal, as also offered all possible assistance. There are 288 Indian nationals who remain uncontactable. These include 73 Indian nationals who are working on the Trishuli One Power Project. Our embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to get more details about these people," said Jaiswal.

He said 21 Indian nationals have been rescued from the flood-affected areas. All of them are from Tamil Nadu. Jaiswal also said that around 200 Indian nationals stranded in Tibet have sought assistance after the flash floods on the Chinese side. The Indian Embassy is working with local authorities to help those affected.

"We have rescued 21 Indian nationals who are from Tamil Nadu. We have received information that a number of Indian nationals who had gone on the Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation. Of them, 95 are in Garchan and are currently proceeding to Bilsa to cross over into Nepal. Four are in Geelong city, 13 Zutulpo, and they are en route to the town of Saga. We are in a dynamic situation," he said.

India is also sending relief supplies to Nepal after a request from the Nepalese government. Jaiswal said India would continue to support Nepal as the country deals with the situation caused by the flash floods.

The flash floods occurred after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi. The floods first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

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