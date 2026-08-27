Bengali actors Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajatabha Dutta stranded in Nepal amid deadly floods

New Delhi:

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha are currently stranded in Nepal amid the devastating flash floods in the country. Their family has confirmed that the couple is safe. Kharaj is a familiar face in Bengali cinema and has appeared in several popular films, including Kahaani, Special 26, The Namesake, Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar. His Hindi film credits also include Yuva, Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Lafangey Parindey.

Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajatabha Dutta stranded in Nepal

Kharaj had travelled to Nepal on August 20 with his wife, along with a Bangladeshi film's production team. Family members and friends were also part of the group.

Despite the difficult situation, Kharaj has remained in touch with his family. A family member said, "Despite the challenging circumstances, Mukherjee has assured us over the phone that they are safe."

Rajatabha Dutta, who is also part of the group and stranded in Nepal, is safe as well, the family said.

Kharaj Mukherjee and others plan road journey to India

The group was supposed to return by air from Kathmandu. However, the situation has made flying out difficult. They are now planning to travel by road to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. From there, they are expected to take a flight to Kolkata.

Nepal floods leave hundreds dead

The situation in Nepal has remained grim following the massive flash floods. The death toll has risen to 177, while authorities continue efforts to trace thousands of missing people. Around 300 Indian tourists are also reportedly among those missing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed his concern over the disaster and offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their relatives, friends and loved ones. I pray for Nepal and the affected people," he said in a social media post.

Adhikari also said that the West Bengal government was monitoring the situation closely. The state is coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities to help tourists, pilgrims, workers and businessmen from West Bengal who have been affected by the floods.

(With inputs from PTI)

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37 Tamil Nadu tourists, 32 from Bengal among 133 Indians missing in Nepal flash floods | State-wise helplines