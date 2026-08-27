288 Indians missing in Nepal after flash floods; MEA shares state-wise details, sets up control room

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (August 27) said 288 Indian nationals are missing in Nepal after the devastating flash floods, which left 359 killed and thousands missing, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years. Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in contact with the project head to gather further details about those who remain uncontactable.

"Prime Minister of India spoke to Prime Minister of Nepal, conveyed our deepest condolences, conveyed that India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal, as also offered all possible assistance. There are 288 Indian nationals who remain uncontactable. These include 73 Indian nationals who are working on the Trishuli One Power Project. Our embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to get more details about these people," said Jaiswal.

MEA shares state-wise details of missing persons

The MEA spokesperson said that the missing Indians comprise five major groups, including workers at the Trishuli-1 power project and pilgrims who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

According to Jaiswal, the groups include:

73 Indian nationals working on the Trishuli-1 power project.

37 Tamil Nadu nationals who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat Travels.

49 Tamil Nadu nationals who travelled for the yatra through Fly Everest Travels.

32 Indian nationals from West Bengal who travelled with the help of Samrat Travels and are currently reported uncontactable in Timure, Rasuwa district.

61 Indian nationals from different states.

33 Indian nationals from Kerala.

The MEA has said that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in contact with Nepalese authorities and other relevant agencies to trace the missing Indians and facilitate rescue and relief efforts.

21 Indian nationals rescued

He said 21 Indian nationals have been rescued from the flood-affected areas, all of them from Tamil Nadu.

Jaiswal further said around 200 Indian nationals stranded in Tibet have sought assistance following the flash floods on the Chinese side. The Indian Embassy is coordinating with local authorities to assist those affected.

"We have rescued 21 Indian nationals who are from Tamil Nadu. We have received information that a number of Indian nationals who had gone on the Mansarovar Yatra are stranded on the Chinese side. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation. Of them, 95 are in Garchan and are currently proceeding to Bilsa to cross over into Nepal. Four are in Geelong city, 13 Zutulpo, and they are en route to the town of Saga. We are in a dynamic situation," he said.

India is also sending relief supplies to Nepal based on a request from the Nepalese government, he said, adding that India would continue to support Nepal in dealing with the situation arising from the flash floods.

"The assistance that we have provided, two aircraft with humanitarian assistance have been sent to Kathmandu. Eight tons of medicine and one ton of food items in total across the two departures by air, India has sent 47.5 tons of emergency supplies aimed at supporting Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations," said the MEA spokesperson.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

MEA sets up control room

In view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in the MEA. The Control Room can be contacted at:

Telephone Numbers: +91 11 2308 8718, +91 11 2308 8719

+91 11 2308 8718, +91 11 2308 8719 For WhatsApp Calls/Messages: +91 9968291988

+91 9968291988 Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Emergency Contact Numbers of Embassy of India in Kathmandu are: (can also be contacted on WhatsApp)

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

+977 981 032 6117

Nepali authorities can also be contacted at the following helpline numbers:

Tourist Police: +977 9851289445

+977 9851289445 Nepal Army: +977 9851072914 (email: dgmi-foreign@nepalarmy.mil.np)

+977 9851072914 (email: dgmi-foreign@nepalarmy.mil.np) NDRRMA: +977 9851320269 / +977 9849281097 / @NDRRMA_Nepal

+977 9851320269 / +977 9849281097 / @NDRRMA_Nepal Rasuwa Police: +977 9851254960

+977 9851254960 Assistant Chief District Officer, Rasuwa: +977 9851164422

+977 9851164422 Nuwakot Police: +977 9851282380

+977 9851282380 Assistant Chief District Officer, Nuwakot: +977 9851248777

+977 9851248777 Dhading Police: +977 9851229860

+977 9851229860 Chief District Officer, Dhading: +977 9851247777

+977 9851247777 Chitwan Police: +977 9855013999

+977 9855013999 Assistant Chief District Officer, Chitwan: +977 9855088891

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