Amitabh Bachchan (82) opens up on ageing struggles, says even wearing trousers needs caution

At 82, Amitabh Bachchan continues to rule hearts with his unmatched energy and dedication. From hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati to taking up film roles, the superstar remains as active as ever.

But behind the spotlight, Big B has now spoken about the hidden challenges of ageing. In a candid blog post, the Sholay actor revealed how his body is slowing down and how even routine tasks now require extra care.

Amitabh Bachchan candidly shares his ageing struggles

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared that doctors have advised him to be more cautious in everyday life.

“It’s just that now the routines programmed for the day are hounded by the routines of medication and essentials to be done. The body gradually begins to lose its balance, and there is a need to work on it to check and improve.”

He admitted that something as ordinary as wearing trousers now demands precaution. Doctors have told him to sit while doing so to avoid losing balance.

Even simple actions need thought

The Piku actor reflected on how ageing has changed his pace and awareness.

“It is a wonder that the normal actions, earlier, now require the mind to think before they can be exercised.”

While his bravado often tempts him to ignore the changes, he acknowledged that the slowdown is real.

“The bravado tells you to go ahead… until you realise… goodness, it’s a major problem… the rapidity of its performing has slowed down with uncertainty.”

A universal reality of life

Bachchan also reminded his fans that ageing is a part of life everyone will face.

“Readers of this shall have a small smirk and a hidden laugh at all that I express… BUT… dearest dears… may none of you have to go through this… but let me tell you… IT SHALL HAPPEN… TO ALL OF US.”

He added a deeply philosophical line:

“We all go downward the day we are brought into this world. The downtrend begins at birth. Sad, but it is the reality of living and life.”

On the work front

Despite his health challenges, Amitabh Bachchan continues to stay active. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17, which airs Monday to Friday on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV at 9 pm.

