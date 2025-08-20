Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu home 'Prateeksha' flooded amid relentless Mumbai rains | Watch video Mumbai rains flooded Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow Prateeksha. A viral video shows waterlogging outside the superstar’s iconic home, shocking fans online.

New Delhi:

Heavy rains in Mumbai have once again brought the city of dreams to a standstill, and this time, even veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's iconic bungalow, Prateeksha, has been affected by it. A video of Big B's Juhu bungalow is shown to be ankle-deep in water. The heavy downpour in Mumbai reportedly caused severe waterlogging, leading to flooding in certain areas of the city.

Several videos from Mumbai, submerged in the water, are going viral on the internet. A social media user posted a video of himself on X (formerly Twitter) standing outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow and explaining the condition, also highlighting how even high-profile localities were not spared from the heavy rains.

Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha gets affected by Mumbai rains

In the viral video, the user said, "Look how much water has filled here. It is being said that Amitabh Bachchan himself came out with a wiper to remove the water. No matter how much money you have, no matter how many thousand crores you own, no one has been able to escape the Mumbai rains."

Watch the video below:

About Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Prateeksha'

Reportedly, B bought this bungalow after the success of his 1975 film Sholay. However, he moved into it in 1976 with his parents. It is said that Amitabh Bachchan has gifted this ungalow 'Prateeksha' to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. For those who may not know, Shweta Bachchan is an Indian author, columnist, journalist, television presenter and former model.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, the veteran actor was last seen in Nag Ashwin's action epic film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. He is currently hosting SonyTV's hit quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17'. The legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is best known for his work in films like 'Sholay', 'Baghban', 'Black', 'Pink', 'Mohabbatein' and others. For the unversed, he made his acting debut with the 1969 film 'Saat Hindustani' where he was cast opposite Madhu, Utpal Dutt and Jalal Agha.

