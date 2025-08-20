Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, recalls 'howling and crying' in court Dhanashree Verma recalls the pain of her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal and shares how she’s moving forward with her Telugu film debut and music journey.

New Delhi:

Actress-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has opened up about the emotional turmoil she faced during their divorce.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, she revealed that she broke down in tears on the day the verdict was announced. Calling it the “most emotional moment for me and my family”, Dhanashree said she was overwhelmed despite being mentally prepared.

“I literally started howling and crying in front of everybody. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point.”

How she handled divorce under public scrutiny

Speaking about how difficult it was to navigate divorce when it became national news, Dhanashree shared that the pain goes beyond just the couple.

“Divorce is not something that you celebrate. It is very sad and emotional. It’s not just you and the other person, but both families are involved. People who genuinely care for you and love you, everyone is dealing with the same emotion.”

She admitted that public commentary only added to the weight of the situation.

Dhanashree Verma’s upcoming Telugu film debut

Moving forward, Dhanashree is set to begin a new chapter in her career. She revealed that she will make her acting debut in a Telugu-language dance drama film, slated for release in October 2025.

She also shared that she had to learn the language for her role, calling the process both challenging and exciting.

Her passion for music and future projects

Apart from films, Dhanashree also loves music. She revealed that she is working on her own songs and wants to continue exploring multiple creative outlets.

Recently, she appeared in Bhool Chuk Maaf’s track “Ting Ling Sajna” alongside Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, adding another milestone to her artistic journey.

