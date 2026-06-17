Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari go guns blazing before a surprise ending changes everything

New Delhi:

While Alia Bhatt's first look from Alpha was revealed along with the teaser last week, Sharvari's first look from the film was unveiled on Wednesday, June 17. The duo, initially seen facing off against each other, seemed to grow pally towards each other as the trailer progressed.

Alpha trailer out

In the trailer, Bobby Deol, who plays Alia Bhatt's father in Alpha, is seen intensely training her for a mission very early on in life. She goes all guns blazing as she fights, kills and lands one punch after another. Soon after, Sharvari's look from the film is revealed, in which she fights off Alia at first, but later befriends her. The duo seem to be involved in a mission, and later work together. In the end, they reach out for help when a close-up of what appears to be Hrithik Roshan's eyes is revealed. This could probably mean a War and Alpha crossover, since both belong to the YRF's spy universe.

The YouTube logline reads: "Welcome to the newest chapter of the YRF Spy Universe that presents an edgy origin story of a girl raised and built to kill. Alpha is a female-led action film that will take you on a fun, edge of the seat, thrilling ride that is designed as an out and out entertainer." Watch it here:

What did Alia Bhatt say about Alpha?

Alia Bhatt had once spoken about the importance of Alpha and the expectations surrounding it. During her appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last year, the actor admitted that leading the first female-fronted film in the YRF Spy Universe came with its own challenges.

"Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk, because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," she had said, as quoted by Deadline.

Why was Alpha delayed?

Alpha was initially scheduled to release in December 2025, but was postponed after the makers decided to dedicate additional time to the film's visual effects. In a statement issued in November, Yash Raj Films said the team wanted to ensure audiences received the best possible theatrical experience and that the VFX work required more time than originally planned.

The studio later shifted the release to April 17, 2026. However, the film was rescheduled once again and is now slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026.

The upcoming action entertainer is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which already includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan.

Also read: Alpha teaser out: Alia Bhatt rides a bike, throws punches as Bobby Deol plays her father