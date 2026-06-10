Alpha teaser out: Alia Bhatt rides a bike, throws punches as Bobby Deol plays her father

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha teaser is out now. It offers a glimpse into Alia's fierce new avatar in the YRF Spy Universe. The film introduces the origin story of a young assassin who is trained from childhood to become a deadly weapon.

The film's release date has been preponed from July 10 to July 3. Sharvari's look hasn't been unveiled yet.

Alpha teaser out

The teaser of Alpha hints that Bobby Deol plays a key role in shaping Alia's character, raising and training her to kill. While the spotlight remains firmly on Alia in this first look, YRF is expected to introduce Sharvari's character separately as part of the film's promotional campaign.

Described as a full-fledged popcorn entertainer, Alpha revolves around the fearless spirit and determination of two women, promising an action spectacle unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema. The makers aim to blend thrilling action with emotion, humour and unexpected twists to deliver an entertaining big-screen experience.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026. Along with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Watch the teaser of Alpha here:

What did Alia Bhatt once say about Alpha?

During her appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last year, Alia Bhatt spoke about the significance of Alpha and acknowledged the challenge it carries. "Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk, because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," she had said, as quoted by Deadline.

Why was Alpha delayed?

Alpha was originally slated to hit theatres in December 2025 but was pushed back after the makers decided to spend more time on its visual effects. In a statement issued in November, a Yash Raj Films spokesperson said the team wanted to ensure the film delivered the best possible theatrical experience and that the VFX work required more time than initially anticipated. The banner then announced a revised release date of April 17, 2026. The film has been rescheduled again and is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026.

Alpha is the newest film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, joining titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan.

Also read: Alpha new release date announced: Alia Bhatt's partial look from film with Sharvari revealed