3 Idiots actor Achyut Potdar passes away at 91

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his role in the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film '3 Idiots', passed away at the age of 91. Reportedly, he breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he was admitted for the last few days due to ill health. The cause of his death is not known yet.

For the unversed, throughout his acting career, he worked in several films and television serials, including Bollywood and Marathi cinema. His famous work includes 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Ishq', 'Vaastav: The Reality', and others. On social media, a number of prominent Marathi GEC TV channels honoured the late actor, confirming the news of his demise.

Played the role of "Machine class professor" in film '3 Idiots'

He became a household name with his role of "Machine class professor" in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan. His dialogue "Kya Baat Hai" is still used a lot on social media and memes. Apart from this, he also appeared in important roles in films and television serials like 'Parineeta', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Suraag: The Clue', 'The Death Sentence: Mrutyu Dand', 'Yeshwant', 'Rangeela', 'Droh Kaal', 'Damini', and others.

On Monday night, the official Instagram handle of Star Parvah shared a post confirming the news of his death with the caption that reads, "A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar. His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered."

Achyut Potdar entered into film industry at 44

For those who may not know, Achyut Potdar entered the film industry at the age of 44 without any professional training. According to details available on IMDb, he worked for 25 years at Indian Oil and retired at the age of 58 in 1992. Notably, after completing his graduation, the 3 Idiots actor worked as a professor in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa before enlisting in the Indian Army.

