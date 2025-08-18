Terence Stamp, British actor known for General Zod's role in Superman, dies at 87 Hollywood actor Terence Stamp died at the age of 87. Terence was known for his role of General Zod in the Superman film.

New Delhi:

British actor Terence Stamp breathed his last on Sunday. The 87-year-old actor died on August 17, which was confirmed by his family to Reuters news agency.

In his career spanning six decades, the actor brought many memorable characters to life on screen. He is best known for his role as General Zod in Superman (1978).

Terence Stamp's acting debut

London-born Terence Stamp started his career in 1962 with the film 'Billy Budd' based on a marine backdrop. He received an Oscar nomination for his very first film. His acting in this film was highly praised.

Terence Stamp's memorable portrayal of General Zod

Although Stamp played many serious and emotional roles, he gained the most popularity from the role of villain General Zod in 1978's 'Superman' and 1980's 'Superman II'. Terence Stamp's most appreciated roles also include 1994's 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert', in which he played the role of a transsexual woman, Bernadette.

The sensitivity and dignity with which he played this character impressed both the audience and critics. His central character in Steven Soderbergh's 'The Limey', released in 1999, was full of the spirit of revenge of a father, which is still counted among the favourite films of crime drama fans.

Terence Stamp's TV career

Terence Stamp not only acted in films, but was also active in theatre and television. His voice, screen presence and characters full of depth established him as an actor who not only acted, but lived every character. His death has ended an era in the film world, but the characters he played, especially General Zod, will always live on in the history of cinema.

Also Read: Rapper T-Hood, known for ‘Ready to Go’, shot dead at Georgia home; police launch probe