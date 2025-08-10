Rapper T-Hood, known for ‘Ready to Go’, shot dead at Georgia home; police launch probe Rapper T-Hood, 33, was shot dead at his Georgia home. His mother confirmed the news, saying no party was happening. Police have detained one person.

Rapper Tevin Hood, famously known as T-Hood, died after being shot on Saturday. He was found dead at his residence in Georgia. First, he was treated at home. After that, he was taken to the hospital.

However, the doctors declared him dead then. He was 33 years of age.

Police detain one person, probe ongoing

Citing officials, TMZ reported that a person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and the police questioned him. Police are investigating the matter, although it is not yet known why the shooting took place.

T-Hood’s mother confirms no party at home

T-Hood's mother, Yulanda, has confirmed that her son was shot in the house where he lived. She said that there was no party going on at home when T-Hood was shot.

Rapper’s mental health struggles before death

In December last year, T-Hood shared a post about losing friends and his mental health. He shared several pictures on Instagram. He wrote, 'Lately, I am losing so many friends that it is scaring me. I am not mentally well. I say check on your people and ask them what is going on in their minds. I lost two friends in a week.'

He further wrote, 'I’ve been getting back to myself and trying to create again because mentally I’ve been on block.. but life has many tricks and learning how to play the game to win is the main goal. I just wanna say 2025 will be AMAZING.. I LOVE YALL'

T-Hood’s popular songs and projects

T-Hood is known for songs like 'Ready to Go' and 'Big Booty'. His projects include 'Girls in Party', 'Yellow Jane', '6 Shades of Z' ', Red Kush' ', No Problem' and 'Whisper'.

