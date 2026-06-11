Watch: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make their first public appearance amid wedding buzz

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private registered ceremony. According to reports, the wedding is scheduled to take place on July 5, 2026, at his Mumbai residence.

Adding to the wedding buzz, the couple recently made their first public appearance together at the Mumbai airport, where they were photographed holding hands.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make their first public appearance amid wedding buzz

In the viral video, Aamir Khan can be seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with matching trousers and a black cap. Meanwhile, Gauri complemented his look in a navy-black outfit. Watch the video below:

How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt meet?

During a media interaction in March last year, Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt saying, "I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won’t have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night."

In a podcast conversation with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan revealed that he has known Gauri Spratt for nearly 25 years and that they met through mutual friends. Recalling their first interaction, he said, "Gauri and I met by mistake, we connected, we became friends, and love happened."

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Kiran Rao, and they have a son named Azad Rao Khan. He also has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with his first wife, Reena Dutta.

As per reports, Gauri Spratt is from Bangalore and has studied fashion and styling at the University of the Arts London. Reports also suggested that Gauri Spratt's mother is Tamilian and her father is Irish. Her grandfather was a freedom fighter.

Aamir Khan's work front

On the professional front, the 61-year-old actor Aamir Khan was last featured in Sitaare Zameen Par opposite Genelia Deshmukh. Moreover, he also made a cameo in Vir Das' film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. His production house, Aamir Khan Productions, is also producing the period drama Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Also Read: Who is Gauri Spratt? Here's everything you need to know about Aamir Khan's future wife