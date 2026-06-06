Who is Gauri Spratt? Here's everything you need to know about Aamir Khan's future wife

New Delhi:

It is no longer a secret that actor Aamir Khan is getting married for the third time. He will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. As soon as Aamir confirmed the news of his wedding, fans became curious to know who Gauri is and how their love story started.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Not much information about Gauri has been revealed, but reports suggest that her mother is Tamilian and her father is Irish. Her grandfather was a freedom fighter. Gauri has a professional background in hairdressing and holds an FdA degree in Fashion, Styling, and Photography from the University of the Arts London.

Gauri is the mother of a 6-year-old son

Gauri is also the mother of a 6-year-old son. There is little information available about her first husband. Currently, she works at Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Films.

How did Aamir and Gauri's love story begin?

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to everyone on his 60th birthday in 2025. He confirmed their relationship during a private get-together with the media in Mumbai. Aamir revealed that the two have known each other for 25 years and reconnected about a year and a half ago.

He said, 'We met unexpectedly, stayed in touch, and everything just progressed naturally.' Aamir also mentioned that Gauri has watched very few of his films, including Lagaan and Dangal. Aamir remarked, 'She is still trying to understand this world of Bollywood.'

Gauri will be Aamir's third wife

This will be Aamir's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The two divorced in 2002.

Aamir separated from Kiran in 2021

Subsequently, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, but they separated in 2021. They also have a son, Azaad, who was born via surrogacy. To this day, Aamir maintains a good rapport and a respectful relationship with both his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

When is Aamir Khan's wedding

Reportedly, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is getting married to Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. However, the bride and groom are yet to make an official declaration but reports suggest that preps are underway.

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