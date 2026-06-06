AR Rahman to perform at Attari Border, pays tribute to BSF bravehearts with Jai Ho concert

New Delhi:

Years ago, AR Rahman created the hit song Jai Ho. He has performed this song at numerous major events. Soon, he will perform Jai Ho at the Attari Border as a musical tribute to the BSF. This information was shared by the makers of the film Main Vaapas Aaunga on Saturday.

In a unique first time gesture, two times Academy Award and Grammy winner Padma Bhushan awardee A R Rahman will perform at the historic Attari Border on the 7 of June, honouring the brave soldiers and men of the Border Security Force who have pledged their lives towards protecting their motherland.

When will this special event take place?

This performance by the group Main Vaapas Aaunga is named Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts and according to the makers it reflects a sense of appreciation and high regard for the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of these soldiers while defending India's borders.



This tribute will be held between 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM on the historic day when the parade ceremony will be conducted at JCP Stadium Atari Border.

Celebrities attending the event

Joining AR Rahman at the event will be director Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina and singers Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis.

About Main Wapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aunga features music by AR Rahman and songs written by Irshad Kamil. The movie features Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Narang as the young love birds. And the older version is played by Naseeruddin Shah.

Through the trailer, songs and teaser, the film has already generated a tremendous buzz. Diljit Dosanjh commands a significant fan base among Hindi-speaking audiences as well; consequently, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this film. This romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

Speaking of Director Imtiaz Ali, the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by him and released on an OTT platform, was widely acclaimed and received with great enthusiasm. The musical-drama is streaming on Netflix.

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