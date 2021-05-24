Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHOPRA,FILEIMAGE Billboard Music Awards 2021 Highlights: Priyanka-Nick's sizzling appearance to BTS performance on 'Butter'

The much-awaited Billboard Music Awards 2021 took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles and saw a trail of celebs walking down the red carpet in their sizzling avatars. Not just the performances or the winners, but the hosts also caught everyone's attention. For those unversed, actress Priyanka Chopra flew from London to be with her singer-husband Nick Jonas who hosted the event with an injured rib. The couple made a stunning entry on the red carpet together and looked ravishing in their designer pieces. Apart from the duo, what caught everyone's eyeballs was the performances by various artists such as DJ Khaled, Migos and H.E.R. K-pop band BTS who made their first-ever LIVE performance of their new hit single 'Butter.'

Speaking NickYanka, their social media is filled with stunning pictures depicting what they wore. Speaking about PeeCee, she looked mesmerizing in her custom Dolce & Gabbana sheer molten gold gown with a plunging neckline and a leg slit. She completed her look with Bulgari jewels and a sleek hairdo. Nick, on the other hand, wore a bottle green attire from Fendi. The 28-year-old singer wore a satin shirt tucked into his formal trousers with an oversized baggy jacket.

Have a look at their looks here:

She even wrote an appreciation post for her husband who recently cracked his ribs in an accident. Priyanka wrote alongside, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

Coming back to the performances, the K-Pop band BTS swayed the audience with their debut LIVE performance on their latest song 'Butter.' M, Jin, Jimin, SUGA, J-Hope, JungKook and V tuned in remotely from South Korea and made their performance the highlight of the event. Have a look at the same here:

Here's the complete list of winners at Billboard Music Awards 2021:

Top Artist-- The Weeknd

Top New Artist-- Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist-- The Weeknd

Top Female Artist-- Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group-- BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist -- Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist-- The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist-- Drake

Top Song Sales Artist -- BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist-- The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)-- BTS

Top R&B Artist-- The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist-- The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist-- Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist-- Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist-- Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist-- Meghan Thee Stalion

Top Country Artist-- Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist-- Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist-- Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group-- Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist-- Machine Gun Kelly

Top Dance/Electronic Artist-- Lady Gaga

Top Gospel Artist-- Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album-- Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars — Aim for the Moon

Top Selling Song-- BTS — Dynamite

Top Radio Song-- The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

The finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.