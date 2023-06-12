AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman all set for her musical debut | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khatija Rahman's Instagram upload with father AR Rahman

Daughter of the renowned composer AR Rahman, Khatija Rahman is all set to make her debut as a music composer in the upcoming Tamil film Minmini directed by Halitha Shameem. Khatija has been making remarkable strides in the music industry. Her consecutive contributions of captivating movie songs and a sensational debut on Coke Studio have garnered immense praise.

Halitha Shameem took to her Twitter handle on Monday to share this delightful announcement of Khatija's musical debut with fans, accompanied by a picture from their composing session. The filmmaker wrote, "So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway!"

Khatija is undoubtedly following the footsteps of her father and brother Ameen by stepping into the role of a composer herself. She has already enchanted audiences with her splendid rendition of the song Chinnanjiru Nilave, composed by her father, in Mani Ratnam’s epic action-adventure film Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Fans showered love to Khatija for her debut as a composer. Reacting to Halitha’s tweet, several people expressed their excitement over Khatija’s new avatar. One Twitter user wrote, “How exciting!!! I love Khatija's singing and now we get to hear her composing new music too!! Fantastic! All the best Khatija and team!! Also waiting for her independent tribute project "Kuhu Kuhu" (sic).” Another wrote: “Wow ! That’s a sweet surprise! Godspeed (sic).”

Talking about her musical debut, Khatija revealed she wasn’t sure about turning composer till last year. She shared with TOI, “Last year, I was figuring out what I wanted to do. Also, I was singing and doing so many things at that point. I felt there was too much on my plate. But later, there was another project - also by a female director — that came to me. So, I called Halitha ma’am and told her things had changed, and asked if she still wanted me. I played her my independent track. After hearing that, she said, ‘This is exactly my vibe. I like your voice. I like your thinking. So, I want to work with you. I feel you can add value to the film.’ We decided to give it a try and take it forward,”

About Minmini

Minmini, which is gearing up for release later this year, stars Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai and Pravin Kishore as lead actors. Halitha is best known for her Tamil film, Sillu Karupatti – an anthology of stories on love, relationship, class-divide and companionship - tugs at heartstrings. It’s a film that’ll leave you smiling for a long time. It handles several sensitive topics in the most mature and humorous fashion.

