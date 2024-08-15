Stree 2 Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film is a laughter riot with perfect blend of horror

Stree 2 Movie Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Stree 2

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: August 14, 2024

August 14, 2024 Director: Amar Kaushik

Genre: Comedy Horror

Stree 2 Movie Review: Makers of the comedy horror film recently announced that they are offering a chance to watch Stree 2 a day ahead of its worldwide release. They announced night shows from 9:30 pm onwards on August 14. Now, the Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is finally out, check out its complete review and decide if you should choose to watch the sequel of Stree or not instead of the other two options, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.

Story

Stree 2 continues from the events of its predecessor. The people of Chanderia are living peacefully after Stree's departure from the town and men and women can now roam around freely at any time. But their happiness doesn't last long as the new devil, Sarkata, arrives and Chanderia is in terror once again. One day, Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) receives a letter from an unknown person which has some important information about Sarkata and his relationship with Chanderia. But he ignores the letter and puts it somewhere in his bookstore. A few cases of young girls getting abducted surface and people are now terrorised by the new devil in the town.

People of Chanderia now look for a permanent solution to get rid of Sarkata. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), who is still in contact with Stree, asks her for a solution to this problem. later, Vicky goes to Rudra and asks him to show the letter which he got recently and then they read out what's in it about Sarkata. The story of the film continues with Vicky's gang including Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana) and Jana (Abhishek Banerjee), Stree, and Rudra trying everything to get rid of Sarkata. How do the people of Chanderia get out of this situation forms the crux of Stree 2.

Acting

The main attraction of Stree 2 is its lead cast and their justification to their characters. From Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi to Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, everyone will win your heart with their perfect comedy timing and brilliant acting performances. There is not one scene in Stree 2, which will make you feel bored with any of these characters as they get better and better as the story progresses.

Apart from the lead cast, there are a few cameos in stree 2, three to be precise, which also add to the excitement and give more energy to those sequences. A couple of these scenes will also garner claps from the audience inside the theatres.

Direction

Amar Kaushik has aced his job as the director and deserves a round of applause. He has used the cast of the film even the cameos so nicely that you will not get bored in any scenes. Not only the actor, he has showcased the story brilliantly on the big screen that you would certainly don't want to miss even a single sequence. The VFX used in Stree 2 is also of higher standard.

Music

Stree 2 doesn't have many song but the one featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Aaj Ki Raat, will captivate your attention, which is already rocking the charts. The background music of the film is also one of its positive factor, which is a must for a film of horror genre.

Verdict

Stree 2 is without a shadow of a doubt one of the finest films of 2024 with a perfect storyline, acting performances, and beautiful direction. The VFX in the film will also not disappoint you and the horror scenes are going to give you nightmares for sure. If you have watched the OG film, then there should not be any dilemma about whether to watch this one or not. Or if either horror or comedy is your favourite genre then also Stree 2 is highly recommended. Out of five, India TV gives Stree 2 4 stars.