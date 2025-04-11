Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and images to share with your loved ones for Hanuman Janmotsav This year, Chaitra Purnima will be observed On April 12. This means that Hanuman Jayanti will also be celebrated on the same day, i.e., April 12. Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages and images you can share with your loved ones for Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and hence, it is also known as Hanuman Janmotsav. It is believed that the Lord was born on the day of Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Chaitra. This year, Chaitra Purnima will be observed On April 12. This means that Hanuman Jayanti will also be celebrated on the same day, i.e., April 12.

Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages and images you can share with your loved ones for Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Wishes

May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, courage, and wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

On this Hanuman Jayanti, may Bajrangbali remove all obstacles from your path.

Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti filled with peace, power, and devotion.

Jai Hanuman! May your heart be full of faith and your life full of grace.

Let’s celebrate the birth of the mighty Lord Hanuman and seek his divine protection.

May Hanuman Ji give you the energy to face every challenge in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Bow your head in prayer and celebrate the divine energy of Lord Hanuman.

May this Hanuman Jayanti bring you the strength to conquer all negativity.

On this divine occasion, may Hanuman Ji bless your family with harmony and success.

Let devotion to Lord Hanuman fill your heart with love and your life with joy.

(Image Source : FILE (AI GENERATED))Wishes for Hanuman Jayanti 2025

May Lord Hanuman always keep you on the path of righteousness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Bajrangbali destroy your sorrows and fill your life with happiness.

Wishing you faith like Hanuman, strength like a lion, and devotion like none other.

Celebrate this auspicious day with prayers and chants of Jai Bajrangbali!

May Hanuman Ji’s blessings always be upon you and your loved ones.

May your mind be at peace and your heart full of devotion on this holy day.

Let Hanuman Jayanti remind us of the power of faith, loyalty, and service.

May the strength of Hanuman inspire you to reach new heights.

Take the name of Bajrangbali and feel the divine energy in your soul.

Worship Lord Hanuman and invite his divine grace into your home.

(Image Source : FILE (AI GENERATED))Messages for Hanuman Jayanti 2025

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 WhatsApp messages

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May your day be filled with joy and divine blessings.

Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Hanuman Jayanti!

Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hanuman! Wishing you peace and prosperity on this day.

May Lord Hanuman bless you with endless happiness and good health.

Hope you and your loved ones have a blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

Let this holy day bring positivity, courage, and love into your life.

On Hanuman Jayanti, may your worries vanish and your hopes rise.

May you have the courage to stand tall like Hanuman in every life situation.

A very happy and peaceful Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family.

Celebrate the spirit of devotion and strength—Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Chant these mantras 108 times according to your zodiac sign for Lord Hanuman's blessings