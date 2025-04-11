SRH vs PBKS pitch report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium play for IPL 2025 clash? Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 12. Check out the pitch report and the team composition ahead of the blockbuster clash in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings in match 27 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Despite being one of the fiercest teams in the competition, the Pat Cummins-led side had a rough start to the campaign, losing four out of their five matches so far. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who were phenomenal in the 2024 season, failed to make a mark this time around and that’s slightly concerning.

Overall, they have several players who can bat fearlessly but the combination hasn’t worked for them this time around. Ishan Kishan, who hit a century earlier in the tournament, hasn’t fired since while the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen haven’t been consistent. They have a strong bowling unit featuring Cummins, Shami and Harshal Patel among others but they have to improve tremendously to return to winning ways.

Punjab, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches. They have been extremely consistent this season, particularly captain Shreyas Iyer, who has amassed 168 runs in four matches. Youngster Priyansh Arya has been tremendous as well, as he hit a century in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson have done a commendable job.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has changed its dynamics in recent times. SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has complained about the same as well. The surface hasn’t heavily favoured the batters this time around and the trend is very likely to continue. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do as dew can play a part. Anything over 180 runs can be considered a good total on the surface.