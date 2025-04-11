3 people killed, 1 injured as plane crashes in South Florida near major highway Boca Raton Fire Rescue assistant chief Michael LaSalle said the plane crash that killed all three people on board emitted a fireball when it hit the ground, injuring a person in a nearby car.

Three people were killed and one was injured when a small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and pushed a car onto railroad tracks, officials said. Boca Raton Fire Rescue assistant chief Michael LaSalle said the plane crash that killed all three people on board emitted a fireball when it hit the ground, injuring a person in a nearby car.

LaSalle said several roads near the Boca Raton Airport will remain closed near Interstate 95. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Cessna 310 with three people on board.

It went down about 10:20 am after departing from Boca Raton Airport bound for Tallahassee, the FAA said in an email. Fire officials told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the aircraft appeared to have pushed a car onto the railroad tracks, leading to the tracks' closure.