IPL 2025 points table after CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 clash: Check standings, orange and purple cap board With Kolkata Knight Riders registering a comfortable win against Chennai Super Kings in game 25 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the updated points table of the tournament.

Game 25 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides faced off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11, and the game saw Kolkata Knight Riders absolutely demolish Chennai.

Batting first, Shivam Dube was the highest run-getter with 31 runs to his name. Vijay Shankar added 29 runs to his name as Chennai Super Kings only posted a total of 103 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, Kolkata got off to a good start as openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine added 23 and 44 runs on the board, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh added 20 and 15 runs, respectively. KKR chased down the target in 10.1 overs and won the game by eight wickets.

Check the latest IPL 2025 standings after CSK vs KKR clash

After the win for Kolkata Knight Riders, the side now sits in third place in the standings with six points to their name. As for Chennai Super Kings, the side sits in ninth place in the standings.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 0 0 +1.413 2 Delhi Capitals 4 4 0 0 0 +1.278 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 +0.803 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 0 +0.539 5 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 0 +0.289 6 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 0 -0.078 7 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 -0.733 8 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 -0.010 9 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 0 0 -1.554 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 -1.629

Orange cap leaderboard

There are no changes in the top three of the IPL 2025 orange cap. Nicholas Pooran still holds the top spot, with Sai Sudharsan in second and Mitchell Marsh occupying third place.

Purple cap leaderboard

Noor Ahmad is the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets to his name. Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore occupy second and third places, respectively.