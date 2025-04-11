Karnataka Cabinet finally accepts much-delayed caste census report, discussion on April 17 Karnataka Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said the survey covered 5.98 crore individuals across 1.38 crore families. Caste census report was submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in February 2024.

The Social, Educational, and Economic Survey of Karnataka—commonly referred to as the "caste census"—was finally tabled before the Karnataka cabinet on Friday. The discussion on the report will be done on April 17 at a special cabinet meeting in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government accepted the caste census report a year after it was submitted.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Some ministers said they want to go through the recommendations first. For this reason, there will be a cabinet meeting on April 17.The decision on the 50-volume report, submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in February 2024, will be taken on April 17.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil confirmed the decision to conduct a dedicated meeting for deliberations on the findings of the caste census. According to Backward Class Development Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, the extensive report spans 50 volumes and covers data from 5.98 crore individuals across 1.38 crore families. It reportedly encompasses 94.77% of Karnataka’s population, with only 5.23% left out.

The massive survey was a major logistical undertaking, involving 1.6 lakh personnel, including 79 IAS officers, 777 senior officials, over 1.33 lakh teachers, and more than 22,000 staff from the agriculture and other departments.

The report was originally submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024 by K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

(PTI report)