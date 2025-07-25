Rangeen review: Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer starts bold, ends in confusion Rangeen dares to go where few Indian shows tread. But can this bold concept hold emotional weight? Here’s our take on Prime Video’s provocative new series.

Movie Name: Rangeen

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Director: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua

Genre: Drama

Prime Video's new web series 'Rangeen' starts with an idea that is rarely seen on Indian OTT platforms. This story is raising an issue that is bold, new and challenges the social boundaries. The series opens in a way that shocks the audience, makes them smile, and raises curiosity about what’s coming next. The story revolves around Adarsh, played by Vineet Kumar Singh in the role of a middle-aged newspaper editor, who is stuck in a lifeless marriage and a stagnant career in a small town, where life moves slowly but societal pressures remain heavy.

Where does the story begin?

The turning point comes when Adarsh ​​discovers that his wife, Naina (Rajshri Deshpande), is having an affair with a gigolo named Sunny (Taaruk Raina). This revelation shakes Adarsh's world and pushes him to make an unexpected decision. He decides to become a gigolo himself. Behind this bizarre twist lies not the usual revenge, but a deeply personal journey. It is a journey of self-esteem, identity and male ego. This is what makes 'Rangeen' different from conventional stories, at least on paper.

Strong idea, lacking execution

The trailer of the series excited the audience as soon as it was released. It seemed that this show would take us on a fun, sensitive and socially relevant journey. And yes, this promise is fulfilled in the initial episodes. We see Adarsh. A man who is struggling between his shattered relationship and his failure. While fighting the world, he confronts himself one day, but this conflict, which could have connected the audience emotionally, does not emerge deeply. This is the biggest problem of 'Rangeen'. It is unable to decide whether it wants to remain a comedy, a drama or a serious show full of introspection.

Instability in style

As the episodes progress, the inconsistency becomes more evident. Sometimes the show takes a dramatic turn, and sometimes it switches abruptly to a light-hearted scene. At times, it reaches the emotional zone, but the impact is lost the very next moment. The show touches upon topics like marital problems, self-esteem, and sexual agency in small towns, but does not dwell deeply on any of them. The result is that the story neither leaves an emotional impact nor is able to convey any special social message.

Talking about the performances

Audiences always expect something different and impressive from a talented actor like Vineet Kumar Singh, and this time, too, he has done a great job. His work is good even in the flat parts. Adarsh's character is of a person who is struggling with a crisis of his identity and self-esteem, but this struggle often looks superficial on screen. His performance is either too calm or too dramatic, largely due to the inconsistent writing.

Rajshri Deshpande's character Naina could have been very interesting, but she has very limited screen time. Naina's complexity, her emotions and the thinking behind her decisions, everything has been left incomplete. If an actress like Rajshri had got a better script, she could have brought life to this character. Taaruk Raina brings a light energy as the gigolo, Sunny. He leaves a mark with his confident presence, and his charm adds some colour to the story. He has left a good impression in his limited role.

Sheeba Chaddha, who is playing a character named Sitara, is the strongest link in this series. Sitara is a woman who runs a gigolo service under the guise of a boutique. Her screen presence is calm and effective. She brings stability and seriousness to this complicated story.

A unique idea which remained incomplete

The biggest attraction of 'Rangeen' is its concept. A middle-aged man embarks on a journey to rediscover himself, but the means of that journey is a profession considered taboo by society. The idea challenges the stereotypes of masculinity, marriage and sexuality in Indian society, but unfortunately, the series fails to live up to the idea. Neither does it become a bold satire nor a deep emotional story. Straddling in between, it touches on many topics but does not dwell on any.

