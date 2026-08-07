Ohh My Dog Review: Pankaj Tripathi shines, but it's Oscar the dog who steals the spotlight

Movie Name: Ohh My Dog

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: Aug 7, 2026

Director: Amit Rai

Genre: Drama

A hero in Hindi cinema is often defined by physical strength, powerful dialogue delivery and high-octane action sequences. But when the biggest hero in a two-and-a-half-hour mainstream film is not a human walking on two legs, but a voiceless creature on four, the experience becomes truly unique. Director Amit Rai, who carved a distinct identity with the thought-provoking and commercially successful OMG 2, returns with Ohh My Dog.

The film is not just a simple story about the bond between a dog and its owner. It also attempts to address several sensitive issues, including cruelty towards voiceless animals, social inequality, child labour, organ trafficking and the rot within the law enforcement system. In mainstream Indian cinema, making films centred around children and animals has always been a risky proposition. Despite that, Ohh My Dog takes audiences on an emotional journey through its innocence, heartfelt storytelling and the charm of its central hero, Oscar. It is a film that leaves viewers with both teary eyes and a smile. Scroll down to read the full movie review.

Ohh My Dog: A unique narrative built around two parallel searches

The film opens with an emotional sequence in Dibrugarh, Assam, where the police force bids a final farewell to their brave sniffer dog, Senapati. Along with the grief of losing her, the officers are haunted by the thought that her young puppies had been separated from their mother. From here, the story branches into two different directions. Senapati's two sons, Momo and Oscar, are now living in different states under completely different circumstances.

In Dibrugarh, Assam, Momo has been adopted by a middle-class family, where he has become the beloved companion of young Apu (Mahi Rai) and the rest of the household. Meanwhile, in Patna, Bihar, Oscar is living with Prince (Nikhil Kumar), a child labourer working at a construction site. Prince barely has enough resources to feed himself, yet his love and devotion towards Oscar are greater than any wealth he could possess.

The film's real intrigue begins when Momo suddenly goes missing in Dibrugarh, with a dog meat trafficking gang behind his disappearance. At the same time, Prince mysteriously disappears in Patna after falling victim to an illegal organ trafficking network. This is where Amit Rai's screenplay truly stands out. The narrative unfolds across two parallel tracks. On one side, a young boy desperately searches for his beloved pet dog. On the other, a fiercely loyal dog roams across the city in search of his missing owner.

Apu visits the police station with his mother, but after witnessing the indifferent attitude of the police officer, he decides to search for Momo himself using technology and his own intelligence. During this mission, he is joined by his tuition teacher, Krishna (Sulakshana Barua). Meanwhile, after Prince goes missing, Oscar alerts the workers at the construction site through his barking and behaviour before trying to trace Prince with the help of the village schoolteacher, Master Sahib (Pankaj Tripathi). These parallel journeys of search take the audience through several disturbing and bitter social realities.

Ohh My Dog: Direction

Getting animals and young children to perform convincingly is considered one of the toughest challenges for any filmmaker. Director Amit Rai has not only embraced this challenge but has also brought it to the screen with remarkable finesse. His direction reflects that he was not merely trying to make an entertaining film, but also wanted to evoke empathy among audiences.

Amit Rai has woven the narrative in a way that blends thriller, drama, comedy and social commentary. He strikes an effective balance between the serene beauty of Assam and the raw, realistic settings of Bihar and Bhopal. Directing animals in action-packed as well as emotional scenes requires immense patience, and the way Amit Rai presents Oscar as the traditional 'alpha hero' of a Hindi film, standing alone against 20 goons, is sure to leave audiences applauding.

However, Amit Rai does falter in a few areas as a director. In trying to pack too many social issues into the story, the screenplay feels scattered at several points. Had he focused primarily on the bond between humans and animals while keeping the crime-related subplots more restrained, the film could have delivered a much sharper impact.

Ohh My Dog: The magic of the performances

The real star of the film is not a human, but a dog named Bruno, who plays Oscar on screen. Oscar's screen presence is so commanding that he overshadows even the biggest stars. Whether following his owner's scent, searching for clues, sensing danger or expressing sorrow and anger through his facial expressions, every frame featuring Oscar wins the audience's hearts. His canine companion, Momo, is equally endearing and leaves a lasting impression with his innocence.

Among the human cast, director Amit Rai's son, Mahi Rai, makes a confident debut as Apu. The character is a musical tribute to Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy. Mahi delivers a lively performance as a tech-savvy and determined child who is willing to go to any lengths for his dog. However, in a few scenes, the dialogue writing makes the character come across as slightly rude or overly smart, though the young actor's energy remains highly commendable.

Pankaj Tripathi once again proves that he can bring life to even a brief role. As the village schoolteacher, Master Sahib, his simplicity and dialogue delivery bring a smile to the audience's face, even though the role does not offer him much scope this time.

Rajesh Kumar is excellent as the police officer from Bihar. His language, accent and body language fit the character perfectly.

Pawan Malhotra makes a strong impression as an RTO officer, although his character occasionally comes across as shouting unnecessarily loudly. Geeta Agrawal delivers an honest performance as Apu's mother, but her Bengali accent and styling appear somewhat over the top at times. Sulakshana Barua (as teacher Krishna) and Nikhil Kumar (as Prince) also do complete justice to their respective roles.

Ohh My Dog: Technical aspects

From a technical standpoint, Ohh My Dog stands apart from the conventional style of mainstream Hindi cinema in several ways. Mat Herbay's cinematography is one of the film's strongest pillars. He captures the natural beauty of Assam as well as the dusty streets and construction sites of Bihar in an authentic and realistic manner. One of the film's most striking features is that several sequences are shot from the dogs' point of view. As the camera stays close to the ground and presents the world through Oscar's eyes, the audience feels directly immersed in his fear, tension and excitement.

Aman Pant's music turns out to be the film's weakest aspect. None of the songs leave a lasting impression once you step out of the cinema. However, Mangesh Dhakde's background score makes up for this shortcoming to a large extent. During the chase sequences and emotional moments, the score effectively heightens both the tension and the emotional impact. Suvir Nath's editing could have been sharper. The film runs for approximately 150 minutes (two and a half hours), which feels excessive for a story of this nature. It could easily have been trimmed by 15–20 minutes. Meanwhile, Ashwini Srivastava's production design is grounded and authentic, with the locations and sets never feeling artificial.

Ohh My Dog: Where the film falls short

Ohh My Dog is made with the best of intentions, but it has several shortcomings that prevent it from becoming a masterpiece.

Its two-and-a-half-hour runtime is the film's biggest weakness. After the interval, once Oscar and Apu set out on their respective missions, the narrative begins to feel repetitive in several places. The repeated use of similar chase sequences eventually tests the audience's patience.

The screenplay also relies on a few outdated stereotypes while portraying certain characters. Depicting a Bengali woman as someone who always wears a red-and-white saree, sports a large bindi and speaks exaggerated Bengali-accented Hindi now feels dated. Similarly, the police officers' tendency to shout unnecessarily and behave in an over-the-top manner becomes distracting.

In one sequence, around 250 dogs are shown gathering together at the same place. While the scene is likely to thrill younger viewers, it feels completely out of place with the film's otherwise realistic tone. Likewise, a scene in which a young child openly uses illegal tracking apps in front of police officers without receiving any reaction from them stretches credibility.

Ohh My Dog: What makes it special?

Despite its flaws, Ohh My Dog has many moments that make it a genuinely special experience. The film beautifully conveys that voiceless animals do not expect wealth or luxury from humans; all they seek is love and care. The relationship between Prince and Oscar demonstrates that poverty can never stand in the way of loyalty and affection. When Oscar risks his own life to save his owner, both children and adults in the cinema are compelled to applaud. The references to the Mahabharata and Chillar Party add both mythological and social depth to the narrative. By highlighting the illegal trade in dog meat as well as the trafficking of organs from poor children and labourers, the film sheds light on harsh realities that society often chooses to ignore.

Ohh My Dog: Final verdict

Ohh My Dog is not just a film, but a sincere attempt to awaken human compassion. It evokes memories of films such as Teri Meherbaniyan, Chillar Party and 777 Charlie, where the selfless bond between humans and animals formed the heart of the story.

The film has technical shortcomings; its runtime is slightly excessive and the screenplay feels stretched in places, but its heart is firmly in the right place. The performance and bravery of its four-legged star, Oscar, make this an entertaining watch for audiences of all ages, especially children and pet lovers. If you are looking for a film to watch with your family this weekend that will make you laugh, move you to tears and leave you with greater compassion for voiceless animals, then Oscar and Momo's story is well worth your time.

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Ohh My Dog trailer promises laughs, tears and a heartwarming bond between a child and his dog

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