Operation Safed Sagar Review: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth lead a sincere tale of the IAF's Kargil mission

Movie Name: Operation Safed Sagar

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Director: Oni Sen

Genre: Biographical military drama series

The story of the Kargil War has been told through many perspectives over the years. But Operation Safed Sagar shifts the spotlight to a lesser-known chapter of the conflict, one that highlights the Indian Air Force's historic high-altitude mission during the 1999 war. Backed by extensive research and inspired by real events, the Netflix series attempts to honour the courage of the Golden Arrows Squadron while also capturing the emotional cost of war. Does it manage to strike the right balance between action and emotion? Here's our review.

Operation Safed Sagar: The story and plot

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar revisits the Indian Air Force's historic combat air support mission with sincerity and scale. The series recreates the high-altitude operations where MiG-21, MiG-23 and MiG-27 fighter jets flew dangerous ground attack sorties at altitudes of 16,000 to 18,000 feet against heavily fortified Pakistani positions.

The series follows the Golden Arrows Squadron as they take on impossible odds in the mountains of Kargil. While the war forms the backdrop, the series is equally interested in the people behind the uniforms. It tells the stories of the air heroes whose sorties and escort missions helped save countless lives and provide an accurate picture for the army fighting on the base.

It explores the friendships between the young fighter pilots, the weight of responsibility they carry and the families who quietly wait for them back home - and sometimes, keep waiting forever.

Operation Safed Sagar: Performances

Jimmy Shergill is the backbone of the series. He brings authority and calmness to Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa 'Tony' without trying too hard. Siddharth delivers one of his most restrained performances in recent times as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja. He brings dignity, courage and emotional depth to the role.

Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina and Arnav Bhasin are convincing as the young fighter pilots. Their chemistry feels effortless and makes you root for them. Dia Mirza and Adil Hussain leave a lasting impression despite limited screen time. Prajakta Koli performs sincerely, although her character deserved stronger writing and was sometimes, a misfit in the ongoing narrative.

Operation Safed Sagar: The best moments

The aerial combat sequences are easily the biggest highlights of Operation Safed Sagar. They are gripping, immersive and visually impressive without relying on excessive spectacle. There is extensive hard work gone into VFX, and it shows.

One of Operation Safed Sagar's biggest strengths is its casting. Every actor feels like the right fit for the part, making the characters instantly believable. It's often said that good casting can elevate even the strongest scripts, and that holds true here. Whether it's the lead cast or the supporting players, each character has a purpose and seamlessly blends into the narrative. Together, they add weight, authenticity and emotional depth to the story.

The squadron's camaraderie also stands out. The tense as well as the lighter moments between the pilots make the emotional scenes hit even harder. The family portions, when kept brief, add warmth and remind viewers of the sacrifices made away from the battlefield. They make you pause, sit, and think about the bravery of army families.

Operation Safed Sagar: Direction

Oni Sen, known for directing the superhit Asur series, handles the tense subject with maturity. He doesn't overplay patriotism or rely on loud dialogues to create impact. Instead, he lets the story and the characters take centre stage. And the authenticity shows throughout. From the operational environments to the military detailing, the effort behind recreating this chapter of history is evident.

Even with a larger canvas, he keeps the emotions grounded. His biggest achievement is making the audience care about the people before the mission itself.

Operation Safed Sagar: What works and what doesn't

The series shines because of its authenticity. The extensive research, real Air Force locations and convincing performances give it credibility. The action scenes are mounted well and never feel overdone. The emotional moments, especially between the squadron members, land effectively. There's politics too. However, not for a moment would you feel that it overpowers the narrative and what the series is meant to deliver. The real hero of Operation Safed Sagar is the air mission. And that remains its core until the end of the final and sixth episode.

However, the pacing loses momentum in parts. Some emotional stretches go on longer than needed. A few scenes involving Prajakta Koli's Madhavi feel like narrative detours. While they are meant to humanise the officers and show what their families endured, they don't always move the story forward.

The series could also have benefited from tighter editing. Some conversations repeat emotions that have already been established. A few supporting characters could have been explored better instead of stretching existing subplots.

Operation Safed Sagar: The final verdict

Operation Safed Sagar is not just another war drama. It is a sincere tribute to the Indian Air Force and the men who flew into one of the toughest combat missions in Indian military history. It honours their courage without losing sight of the emotions that came with service. And the best part? It hardly beats around the bush.

That said, the series isn't flawless. A few slow stretches affect the pace. But strong performances, solid direction and thrilling aerial sequences ensure that it remains engaging from start to finish.

3.5/5 stars for Operation Safed Sagar.

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