Carlos Alcaraz missed French Open, Wimbledon; will he feature in US Open? Spaniard confirms

New Delhi:

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will return to competitive tennis at the US Open after spending almost four months on the sidelines with a wrist injury. The 23-year-old has been absent since the Barcelona Open in April and missed both the French Open and Wimbledon during his recovery. His latest update confirms that he will travel to Flushing Meadows with the opportunity to defend the title he won in 2025.

Interestingly, Alcaraz announced his participation on social media with the help of football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Now, he will enter the tournament as the world No. 2, having lost the top ranking to Jannik Sinner during his extended absence.

Notably, Sinner consolidated his position at No. 1 by successfully defending his Wimbledon title in July. Alcaraz also missed three Masters 1000 tournaments during his layoff and briefly dropped to third in the rankings after Alexander Zverev won the French Open.

Alcaraz’s return to US Open

The Spaniard’s return gives him a chance to add to his Grand Slam tally after a difficult spell away from the tour. He defeated Sinner in last year’s US Open final to secure his second title at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz first won the US Open in 2022, launching his Grand Slam record at the tournament. His major collection has since grown to seven titles, including two Wimbledon championships, two French Open crowns and one Australian Open victory.

His comeback could also lead to a busy schedule later in the season. After the US Open, he could potentially compete at the Laver Cup in September before the Shanghai Masters, Paris Masters and ATP Finals. Now, while Alcaraz’s participation is settled, uncertainty remains around Sinner.

The Italian missed the Cincinnati Masters earlier in August because of a knee injury. With the tournament serving as the final major preparation event before the US Open, Sinner has not yet confirmed whether he will be fit to compete in New York.

Alcaraz’s return therefore sets up the possibility of another major chapter in his rivalry with Sinner, although the latter’s availability for the tournament remains unresolved. For Alcaraz, the immediate objective will be to begin his title defence after an extended period away from competition and reclaim his place at the centre of the Grand Slam picture.

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