Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Movie Review: Kapil Sharma's film is a good one-time watch, Asrani lights up screen Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel of 2015 movie is releasing in a few hours but before that have a look at the full movie review here.

Movie Name: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: December 11, 2025

Director: Anukalp Goswami

Genre: Rom-Com

The moment we hear Kapil Sharma’s name, the first thing that comes to our mind is comedy. His timing, innocence and his humour rooted in everyday life, has made him popular in every household. After a long time, Kapil has returned with his new film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

The first film made audiences laugh, but does the second instalment recreate the same magic? Let’s find out.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Story

If you have watched the first part of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, the foundation of the story will feel completely familiar to you. The film begins with Mohan, an innocent Hindu boy, portrayed in Kapil Sharma’s signature style. Mohan is deeply in love with Sanya, played by Hira Varina. For love, Mohan is willing to go to any extent, even to the point of changing his religion. But fate has something completely different planned.

While getting entangled in the complications of marrying Sanya, Mohan’s life reaches a point where he ends up marrying not one but three women from three different religions. Just by hearing this, you can imagine the kind of comedy the film is built upon. Kapil's on screen partners include Meera (Tridha Choudhary), whom he marries by becoming a Hindu. Ruhi (Ayesha Khan), for whom he pretends to be Mehmood and Jenny (Parul Gulati), for whom he becomes Michael.

Mohan’s intentions are not bad; he is a pure-hearted person who wants to keep everyone happy. But this very goodness traps the story in a tangled loop. Three wives, three identities and one helpless Mohan - things get even worse when his first love, Sanya, knocks on his door again. As soon as Mohan reaches the threshold of a fourth marriage, all three wives discover his truth. What happens next? You have to find it out from the film itself.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Direction and Writing

When it’s Kapil Sharma, it’s almost impossible for the film not to have a spicy layer of comedy. The biggest strength of the film is its clean humour. In today’s time, where comedy often leans heavily on double-meaning jokes, this film feels refreshing. No vulgarity, no attempts to belittle anyone, just simple, family-friendly and light-hearted comedy.

The film reminds you of the 90s cinema in many moments, especially the fun-filled films of Govinda, where he would be shown juggling two or more relationships at once. The same chaos, the same confusion and the same entertaining mess of a loop of mistakes appear here too.

Yes, it is also true that you should not go in expecting logic from the story. Some scenes feel unrealistic. Sometimes it feels as though the film does not try to step out of its old formula. But if you give your mind some rest and enter simply to have fun, the film does not disappoint.

The story also gives a message of similarity between religions, saying that love is the same in every religion. But the film also lightly shows that similarity does not mean bringing home one bride from every religion. This satirical presentation makes the film even more interesting.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Acting

Talking about the performances, Kapil Sharma once again proves that his style is unlike anyone else. This time, he shows more control and grip in his acting. He also appears better in emotional scenes compared to before.

Tridha Choudhary impresses with her balanced performance. Ayesha Khan attracts with her beauty and screen presence. Parul Gulati's character may be the smallest, but she plays her role with honesty. Hira Varina becomes the weakest link, her dialogues lack the emotional depth they need, and her expressions often slip into overacting.

Seeing Asrani on screen one last time is a delightful experience. His presence alone makes the atmosphere light and enjoyable. Meanwhile, Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever is outstanding. She proves that the talent for comedy runs in her veins. Her timing is sharp, and her presence adds freshness to the screen.

What doesn't work in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

The lack of new twists in the story feels disappointing. The film does not completely succeed in stepping out of the shadow of its first instalment. If you start searching for logic, you will be disappointed, because many situations seem impractical. Some scenes feel like they are based on tried-and-tested formulas.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Verdict

The film is family-friendly and no bold content or scene will make you uncomfortable. Several dialogues make you laugh out loud. Although the film has its flaws, it still succeeds in delivering its share of entertainment.

If you want to watch a light-hearted, mind-relaxing comedy with your family this weekend, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a fairly good option. This film neither leaves a huge lasting impression nor disappoints, making it a perfect one-time watch. If you want to laugh and forget your stress, this film is definitely worth your time in theatres.

India TV gives Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, 3 out of 5 stars.

