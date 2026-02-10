Silchar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Silchar Assembly Election 2026: In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dipayan Chakraborty won the Silchar seat with a margin of 37,578 votes (21.53%).

Silchar:

The Silchar Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 118 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Silchar Assembly constituency comes under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Dipayan Chakraborty of the BJP won the seat by defeating Tamal Kanti Banik of Congress with a margin of 37,578 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya won from the Silchar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,64,311 votes by defeating Surya Kanta Sarkar of the Congress party.

Silchar Constituency Demographic Profile

The Silchar Assembly Constituency is a prominent electoral segment in the Cachar district of Assam. Population and settlement patterns within the constituency reflect its predominantly urban character, with an estimated majority of residents living in densely populated town wards. Historical census-derived data suggest that approximately 85 per cent of the constituency’s population resides in urban areas, while the remainder lives in adjoining semi-urban and peri-urban localities.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,34,821 voters in the Silchar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,15,715 were male and 1,19,098 were female voters. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 1,780 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Silchar in 2021 was 626 (610 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Silchar constituency was 2,08,866. Out of this,1,05,793 voters were male, 1,03,073 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 196 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Silchar in 2016 was 457 (328 men and 129 women).

Silchar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Silchar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Silchar will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Silchar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Silchar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dipayan Chakraborty won the Silchar seat with a margin of 37,578 votes (21.53%). He was polled 98,558 votes with a vote share of 56.17%. He defeated Congress candidate Tamal Kanti Banik, who got 60,980 votes (34.75%). Independent candidate Dilip Kumar Paul stood third with 11,254 votes (6.41%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Dilip Kumar Paul won the Silchar seat with a margin of 22,733 votes (25.49%). He received 94,787 votes with a vote share of 60.53%. Congress candidate Bithika Dev got 54,867 votes (35.04%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Supriya Bhattacharjee stood third with 1,961 votes (1.25%).

Silchar Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Dipayan Chakraborty (BJP)

2016: Dilip Kumar Paul (BJP)

2011: Sushmita Dev (INC)

2006: Bithika Dev (INC)

2001: Bimolangshu Roy (BJP)

1996: Bimalangshu Roy (BJP)

1991: Samarendra Nath Sen (BJP)

1985: Karnendu Bhattacharjee (INC)

1983: Jagadish Chandra Choudhury (INC)

1978: Noorul Kuda (CPM)

1972: Mohitosh Purkayastha (INS)

Silchar Voter Turnout